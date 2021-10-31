How much does it cost to make an indie game? More than $ 200,000, according to the creator of SkateBIRD

How much does it cost to make a video game? That is a question that constantly flies over us and that usually has a millionaire answer because we usually focus on large-scale projects that are carried out by multinational companies with a powerful financial muscle. Things change if instead of focusing on triple A we try to look at the indies: how much does it cost to make an independent video game starting from a zero budget? Megan Fox, creator of SkateBIRD, you wanted to answer that question in your personal Twitter profile.

SkateBIRD It was released on September 16 on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, being available from that same day on Xbox Game Pass. To reach that premiere, three years of development had to pass, one Kickstarter campaign and several prototypes that we were even able to test before launch. Megan Fox has looked back to try to put together an approximate budget of how much the full development of this indie has cost: at first targets about $ 181,000, but a few tweets Later in his thread we see how he had forgotten to add a large sum of money that the artist from SkateBIRD, Sara Fox, he used his savings to continue developing the game without having to keep your previous job.

Did I have $ 181k in the studio account at the start of this? No. Heh. A lot of that was “free” money found along the way (Kickstarter, platform advances, etc). … and dammit this doesn’t include Patreon income. BAH. ANYWAYS. Something like that. Megan Fox (🛹🐦 OUT NOW) (@glassbottommeg) October 27, 2021 oooooo wait Sara pointed out she burned savings in quitting her job to do the game’s art, SO! Actual budget is $ 201k. There we go. Woo hoo. Megan Fox (🛹🐦 OUT NOW) (@glassbottommeg) October 27, 2021

The Kickstarter only covered 33% of the development cost

In total, Megan Fox calculates that about $ 201,000 has been spent to develop SkateBIRD, which in Spain would stay at just over 173,000 euros if we make a currency exchange. The project of this video game started with a zero budget, as we said before, so all the money they have been getting has been through external investments such as the Kickstarter campaign, in which they raised a total of $ 67,220: it may seem like a lot , but the crowdfunding it only served to finance 33% of the total cost of development.

Currently, shortly after the game’s release, Megan Fox ensures that SkateBIRD It is profitable, although neither like to “be seated in a pile of money”, jokes the creator. The Kickstarter campaign was used as a pre-sale of the game and that cost includes the salaries of Glass Bottom Games employees, with five members of the hard core of the development team, counting her, and many other people who have collaborated in other tasks of the game such as porting, location or interpretation. You can see the full credits of the game here.