How Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0 Could Improve Turkey Day – Nintenderos

Curious information comes back to us related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. We are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the highlights at the end of November at Animal Crossing is the Turkey Day. Last year we were able to enjoy it with the residents of the island allowing us to see them Cook and dress like chefs. But the November 5 update can make this event even more enjoyable.

Among the novelties is the possibility of cooking all kinds of recipes using the new vegetables introduced, among which are tomatoes, carrots, or potatoes. One of the ways to take advantage of the creation of dishes could be to prepare the recipes that the neighbors request.

Another new added function is the possibility of invite neighbors to our house and vice versa. In this way we could invite them to eat at our own house on Turkey Day.

Cafe and restaurant design in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise

At the Animal Crossing Direct on October 15, we were presented with the DLC Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise, in which we can design the perfect vacations for residents who visit the archipelagos. In addition we can also design buildings such as cafes and restaurants, which gives us even more possibilities when it comes to celebrating Turkey Day.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

