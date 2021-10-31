Horror movies about trips gone wrong

If you are a fan of horror movies, you know perfectly well that travels they are practically inexhaustible material of inspiration to make us sleepless. From road trips that are interrupted by bloodthirsty assassins to haunted hotels, to destinations that seem peaceful but where none of us would want to end up.

Taking advantage of what today is Halloween, we wanted to make a selection of horror movies travel-related so you can run your marathon and stay on the couch until any noise inside your house makes you jump or get so disgusted that it’s impossible to finish your snacks (whichever comes first).

We took into account some options that did not seem so obvious to us, although we also included some classics.

1. Hostel (2006)

Photo: Lionsgate

During a backpacking trip in Europe, a group of friends in search of fun ends up in a Slovak town on the recommendation of someone they just met. What they do not imagine is that the staff of their new accommodation (and many people in the town) are in collusion with a mysterious club whose members pay to murder people in the most cruel way they can think of.

When i arrive to Mexico In 2006, Hostal became the first non-pornographic film to receive a D rating, due to scenes of extreme violence. In addition, its director Eli Roth made many enemies in Slovakia due to the way he portrayed the country (he clarified that his intention was not a faithful representation). Does the tape retain the same impact? That is for you to decide, but we are sure that it is not for weak stomachs either.

2. The guests (The Visit, 2015)

Becca and Tyler are two brothers who travel to their grandparents ‘farm to meet them because, due to a conflict with the boys’ mother, they have never spent time together. At first the chemistry between them is good but as the days go by the behavior of the grandparents becomes more and more erratic, strange and threatening. It is filmed in the first person, since the intention of the protagonists is to make a documentary of their vacation week.

If you like the mix of terror with comedy, you will like this movie. It’s entertaining, funny, and has several scenes that get on your nerves. It’s from M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Sixth Sense and Fragmented.

3. The descent (2005)

Photo: Celador Films

A group of friends organize a caving trip in North Carolina, United States, but they end up trapped in a virtually unknown cave system, where no one will look for them. There old grudges resurface between them and they discover that they are not alone: ​​they share space with strange beings thirsty for blood, who cannot see but have an excellent sense of hearing.

We believe that the claustrophobic atmosphere, the anxiety of not being able to fully see what is hidden in the shadows and the suspense of this film will stay with you for a long time.

4. The cabin of terror (2011)

At first the story seems all too familiar: a group of college students visit an isolated cabin in the woods for a weekend full of alcohol and fun, exposed to a supernatural and violent threat. However, the story has a twist full of references to the cinema of terror and it becomes increasingly unpredictable.

We warn you, this movie is not for everyone. If you are not very assiduous to the cinema of terror you probably won’t find it so funny; But, if you are a fan and connoisseur of the genre, it is very likely that you find it a jewel full of humor, winks and an interesting analysis. Can you recognize all the references?

5. CLASSIC: The Shining (1980)

Photo: Warner Bros

Jack Torrance travels to a huge hotel hidden in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado to take care of the property during the winter season. With him comes his wife and their young son, Danny. The problem is that little by little Jack begins to show more aggressive behavior and falls into a spiral of madness: is it due to isolation, loneliness or is it because of the spirits that inhabit the hotel?

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and inspired by a play by Stephen King, this film is full of images that will never leave your head (and are probably already there, due to their great presence in popular culture): the ghost twins blocking one of the Labyrinthine corridors of the hotel, the maniacal expression of Jack Nicholson smashing a door with an ax or the elevator overflowing with blood, to name examples. It’s terrifying, mesmerizing in its aesthetic, and enigmatic (it even has conspiracy theories and all).

6. Us (2019)

Imagine that you go with the whole family to your summer house (to begin with, you have a summer house), but while there you are attacked by a team of assassins who look exactly like you. That is what Adelaide and her family, the protagonists of Us, experience.

Humor, suspense, liters of blood and many symbolisms, is what combines the second film directed by Jordan Peele (responsible for Run away, another great film about horror trips).

7. Silence by the lake (Eden lake, 2008)

The Jenny and Steve couple head out of town for a romantic weekend on the shore of a peaceful lake. They have a little lawsuit with a local gang, but soon end up regretting it because it turns out they messed with a veritable group of psychopathic teenagers, raised by equally fearsome parents.

We do not believe that this movie will change your life, but it has everything to be enjoyed in an afternoon of Halloween: It’s entertaining, with respectable doses of violence, and it will make you wish you’ll never fight strangers on the street again. It stars Michael Fassbender and Jack O’Connell (who will be familiar to you if you saw the British series Skins).

8. CLASSIC: The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Three aspiring filmmakers travel to Burkittsville, Maryland, to investigate the Blair Witch, a legend about an evil force that lives in the forest. This mockumentary tells how young people end up lost and haunted by something they cannot see or fight.

It is not a film that is characterized by sudden scares or graphic scenes, but its influence on the cinema of terror and popular culture. We can start by mentioning the impressive marketing campaign (which was carried out mainly on the internet but also involved a mockumentary that was broadcast on television pretending to be true), the naturalness of its actors (hired for their improvisation skills) and the achievement of making first-person tapes fashionable.

9. Midsommar (2019)

Photo: A24

A group of friends travel to a small town in Sweden to experience a summer festival that happens every 90 years. Among them travel Dani, who lives haunted by the death of her family, and her boyfriend Christian. During your stay, the celebration becomes increasingly disturbing.

If you are expecting to jump in your seat multiple times and see a lot of scenes of violence, Midsommar is not for you. But if you like tapes of terror that focus more on atmosphere than buzz, you can really enjoy it. It is novel that a film of this genre focuses so much on landscapes during the day, and the location is very interesting. Needless to say, summer festivals in Sweden do not include sacrifices.

10. The awakening of the devil (The hills have eyes)

The original film is from 1977, but had a remake in 2006. Both films narrate the unfortunate vacation of a family, whose vehicle is besieged by mutants in a desert in the United States.

The first film was directed by Wes Craven, author of A Nightmare on Hell Street and Scream. The second is taken up by Alexandre Aja, a French filmmaker known for his use of gore and violence.

11. Red dot

Photo: Netflix

A couple organizes a ski vacation to rekindle their marriage, but the idea ends badly when they begin to be stalked by a sniper they cannot identify. All they see is the red dot that betrays your weapon.

It is a Swedish production with spectacular landscapes that, if you are a lover of travels, you will appreciate. It has several twists in the story that you may or may not like, but it’s worth giving it a try.

12. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Like in our previous film, Jessie and Gerald are a married couple trying to revive their relationship with a trip. Specifically, a cabin in the woods. To make things “interesting”, Gerald momentarily convinces his partner to let himself be handcuffed to the bed, but when the man suddenly dies of a heart attack, Jessie must find a way to escape on her own.

It is based on a Stephen King story. Although the plot doesn’t seem to have many elements to work with, it manages to keep you interested and ends up being a satisfying experience.

13. CLASSIC: Texas Massacre (1974)

Two brothers travel with some friends along a Texas highway to the cemetery where their grandfather is buried, apparently, the grave was desecrated. Unfortunately for them, they find a family of cannibals whose members include Leatherface, a man armed with a chainsaw and wearing a human skin mask.

Its graphic images for the time, the advertising strategy with which it was made known (nothing more terrifying than a “based on a true story”) and its main murderer, fixed this film in the memory of audiences almost half a century ago. At the time, the way the tape suggested violence rather than directly showing it all the time was terrifying. And it still is, if you ask us.

14. CLASSIC: Psycho (1960)

After running away from her job with a large amount of money, secretary Marion Crane decides to spend a night in a lonely motel. There he meets Norman Bates, the owner of the lodge who seems to have an unhealthy relationship with his mother. As the “mother” becomes jealous of Marion’s presence, the story becomes increasingly dark.

Roadside motel stays and showers were never the same at the movies after the premiere of Psycho. In addition, the appearance of important actors in a movie was no longer a guarantee of survival (that’s right, Sean Bean as Ned Stark was not the first protagonist to die unexpectedly). The bathroom scene is still as gruesome as the first time, and it is quite an object of study that even inspired an entire documentary (78/52). Plus, we’ll never forget that surprise near the end of the movie. It’s always a good idea to revisit Psychosis.

15. The Sinister Forest (2016)

Sarah, an American girl, travels in search of her twin sister who is missing. His sister got lost in Aokigahara, Japan’s suicide forest.

Rather than recommending this movie for being good, we mention it in this list because its story revolves around a forest that exists in real life and is well known for being the place that many people choose to kill themselves. Watch and judge for yourself the way they explore Aokigahara’s fame.