Here we tell you all the details of the Day of the Dead parade in Mazatlán

The traditional celebration of the Day of the Dead will remain more alive than ever, and proof of this is that the first parade will be held in Olas Altas to commemorate the faithful deceased.

Days ago we informed you about this parade that will be called “Metamorphosis, myths and legends of Mexico.” But since there are still doubts, and surely there are people who are not aware, we want to refresh the information.

The activities will take place on November 2, they will begin with the traditional tours at the Angela Peralta Theater, which will take place every 20 minutes in groups of 50 people, with a schedule from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. say, at midnight. Access will be free through tickets, tickets will be delivered through different dynamics on the official social networks of Culture and in different media.

And the Callejoneada?

Well, you see, the Institute of Culture reported that this time there will not be a Callejoneada as such, but instead, the first Day of the Dead parade will take place, perhaps starting a new tradition.

What will be the route of the parade?

The first edition of this event will begin at 8:00 p.m., it will start from the Monument to Life, located in Vía Zaragoza and Olas Altas, and will culminate in Miguel Alemán and Carnaval avenues.

Access to the place where this parade will take place will be free through ticketing, tickets will be delivered that same day at the entrance roads that will be located in Sixto Osuna and Zaragoza.

Trout! Because the capacity will be limited to 15 thousand people, who to enter must carry their vaccination certificate or some negative Covid test, go through the sanitary filters and wear their mask at all times.

Vehicular circulation in this area will be closed from 5:00 p.m.

More than 300 artists, music, characterizations, characters, catrinas, comparsas, floats, dance and party, “Metamorphosis, myths and legends.”

Can I bring my son or nephew?

Sure you do, as long as you are over 6 years old.