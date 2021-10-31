Halloween | Witches Day | “The Witches”: the story behind the filming of the 1990 film, with Anjelica Huston as the “Grand Witch” SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

Preceded by big names like Guillermo del Toro, Robert Zemeckis, and Anne HathawayOn October 22, 2020, the remake of “The Witches”(“ The Witches ”) by Roald Dahl, premiered in HBO Max with a lot of expectation. Unfortunately, for those who were behind this great project, the critics were not at all favorable and triggered a series of comparisons with the first film that Allan Scott adapted for the cinema and Nicolas Roeg directed in 1990 with great success.

The intention of this note is not to compare both films but to focus on everything that was behind the first, which, despite time, continues to surprise adults and children with this adaptation of Dahl’s book, rated by critics, as the best of all time.

“The witches”From 1990 tells the story of a boy (Jasen Fisher) who learns from his cigar-smoking grandmother (Mai Zetterling) that evil witches lurk in every town who love nothing more than to kill children. These witches also know how to disguise their horrible appearances. “You can never be sure”, says the grandmother, “if you are looking at a witch or just a kind lady.” While on vacation in an English resort town, Luke and his grandmother discover that their hotel is hosting a convention of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, a front for the witches of England. The meeting is chaired by the Grand Witch (Anjelica Huston), “the most evil woman in the world”, who plans to turn the children of England into mice, and decides to use Luke and another child, Bruno, as evidence.

Anjelica Huston as the “Grand Witch” in 1990’s “The Witches.” Photo: Warner Bross / Screen Queens

Poor locker

We can start by saying that despite the cult movie status it has “The witches“This one did not do well at the box office as it only grossed $ 10,360,553 around the world. However, the reviews couldn’t be better. The Rotten Tomatoes portal, for example, gave it a score of 93 out of 100.

“With a delightfully wicked performance by Anjelica Huston and imaginative puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Store, the dark and witty film from Nicolas Roeg captures the spirit of the writing of Roald dahl like few other adaptations“,”Jim Henson’s various puppet creations are delightfully ghoulish yet deviously inventive, attractively combining the whimsical with the hideous.”, Are some of the criticisms that were given at that time and that the portal reproduces in its edition of October 31, 2020.

The ideal director

Shortly after Dahl’s book was published in 1983, Jim Henson bought the film rights to the story and cast the former cinematographer. Nicolas Roeg to direct the film. Roeg had expanded the visual language of cinema in 70s masterpieces such as “Don’t Look Now“, “Walkabout“ and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” using fractured editing and unhinged camera movements to probe the human psyche. And that is precisely what Henson was looking for for his version of “The Witches”, a style that would have an affinity with the sinister of the book.

Who has seen the version of “The witches”From 1990 finds Roeg’s style in all its glory: a visual language based on stable and familiar camera shots, combined with handheld camera footage, extreme close-ups and aberrant angles to create an atmosphere of chaos and terror.

Nicolas Roeg adjusts Angelica Huston’s mask on the set of the 1990 set of The Witches. Photo: www.ronaldgrantarchive.com

In an article published by the BBC in November 2018 in the wake of Roeg’s death, it was said that the director “frequently exasperated critics and earned a reputation for being very tough on his actors” and “that he loved to trade characters, mixing scenes and chronology with what confused and enchanted his audience ”.

“I’ve never storyboarded anything“Roeg said in an interview. “I like the idea of ​​chance. What makes God laugh is people who make plans”, It reads in the mentioned portal.

In an article written by Anjelica Huston in Time magazine on December 10, 2018, almost a month after Roeg’s death, she describes the director as a genius.

“Nicolas Roeg didn’t look like anyone else and he was a genius at what he did. Many directors leave you to your own devices, but when we worked together on The Witches, Nic, who died at the age of 90 on November 23, knew exactly what he wanted. It hadn’t occurred to me that a witch in a kids movie should be sexy. Nic’s attitude was “Why not?” An adult who could dream like a child, did not tolerate decorum and boring things like that “.

A make-up and puppets studied in detail

In an interview with Los Angeles Times shortly before the premiere of the “The witches“In August 1990, John Stephenson, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop supervisor, recounted that Huston had an” unpleasant experience “with Michael Jackson’s” Captain EO “makeup, and” was worried about putting makeup on again. It’s not nice to be covered in latex. But he endured it very well. She was very professional ”.

For the 6-hour transformation, Huston was fitted with prosthetics such as chin whiskers, purple contact lenses, scabbed hands, darkened teeth, and elongated fingers. But that was not the most difficult. The challenge, Stephenson said, was turning the film’s two child stars (Jasen Fisher and Charlie Potter) into mice. It was done in several stages, using makeup and “optical tricks to make them shrink.”

For some scenes animatronics were used to achieve the effect of talking mice. And at other times, real mice.

“The mice were a big problem. We had to create mice for the children on three different scales, from life-size, about three inches, to 10 times their natural size. The difficulty was putting them in the right context, building the right-size sets, ”Stephenson said of a job that took 14 weeks to plan and build.

For “The Witches,” mice had to be created for the children on three different scales, from life-size, about three inches, to 10 times life-size. “Photo: Warner Bros

The ‘Grand Witch’ practical joke

In 2004, while Anjelica huston He was filming the movie “Iron Jawed Angels”, he lived an anecdote worth telling. “Someone in the cast had a friend whose daughter was dressing up with her friends as witches for Halloween. ” the actress told the portal “The Sydney Morning Herald.” “They were going to see ‘The Witches’ and I organized a visit. In the middle of the viewing I got to the house and went downstairs, where all these children were, with their hats and everything, watching the movie, and I opened the door and said (putting my voice Grand Witch’s sinister), ‘Thank you for inviting me!’ and everyone screamed in terror. It was very good”.

Huston, currently 69 years old, has stated more than once that the role of the ‘Grand High Witch’ has been one of his most loved to play.

Anecdotes at the hotel

“The Witches“ It was filmed at the Headland Hotel, now a historic landmark in England. Despite the years that have passed, the hotel’s website still has trivia about the production. Thus, for example, they revealed that Jack Nicholson, then Anjelica Huston’s boyfriend, used to spend a lot of time on the film set in addition to sending roses, every day, to the actress. Another anecdote they tell is the accident caused by Rowan Atkinson. The actor, known for playing Mr. Bean, fell asleep while filling his bathtub, which caused a flood in the entire ground floor of the hotel.

Rowan Atkinson in a scene from “The Witches” from 1990. Photo: Warner Bros.

Changed ending and writer’s anger

One of the biggest points of contention between the film version of “The Witches“ and Roald Dahl’s original novel was the end of the story.

On Henson’s personal website, what happened is recounted in detail: “The development meetings were held immediately and in a particular meeting on January 26, 1988, Bernie Brillstein, manager and friend of Jim (Henson) , suggested filming two endings, one that followed the original ending of Roald Dahl’s book in which the boy, named Luke in the movie, is still a mouse, or the alternative with Luke being transformed back into a boy.

Story board of the process of converting a child to a mouse in “The Witches” from 1990. Photo: Jim Henson Official Website

There were concerns about which ending to use, but Jim thought it best to let the audience decide. Several test screenings took place from October 1988 to May 1989 in London and Los Angeles. During these screenings, alternate endings were tested on the audience and segments that were deemed too scary were shortened, changed, or removed. At the November screening, some kids found it too scary, gross, or disgusting.

Jane Horrocks in 1990’s “The Witches”, Photo: Warner Brothers

In May, reactions changed dramatically. The alternate ending with Luke transforming back into a boy won out among the audience. One viewer even described the ending as “the best since” American Tale“. “The elimination of scenes deemed too scary combined with the happier of the two endings allowed the audience to enjoy the story and special effects. Children eight years and older were still concerned about the fear level of the younger ones, but overall they found the movie to be a “great fantasy and adventure,” it reads.

This decision ended up angering the author of the story to the point that he demanded to remove the name of the film.

In a Telegraph article on the multiple adaptations of the author’s work, his widow, Felicity Dahl, revealed that her late husband had tears running down his eyes when he saw the end of the tape and demanded to remove his name from the film. Roald Dahl argued that the change totally lost the meaning of his book.

FACT

The two versions of “The Witches”, Those of 1990 and 2020, are available at HBO Max

