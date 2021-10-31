Halloween: the costumes of some Colombian celebrities – People – Culture

The end of October is approaching and with it come the festivities of the day of Halloween: parties, sweets and events throughout Colombia adorn this celebration, which has been positioning itself in the country’s culture as one of the most anticipated of the year.

The celebrities of the Colombian show business were ahead of the date and, since before October 31, their costumes have come out in different television, digital or public events.

One of them is the presenter and model Carolina Cruz, who for the program ‘Día a Día’ wore his costume of ‘Harley Quinn’, the main character in the film ‘Suicide Squad’, by director David Ayer.

The Valle del Cauca businesswoman recently stated on her social networks that she did not like to dress up due to a childhood trauma, however, she has been seen extremely active on Instagram wearing her ‘look’.

The same did the caleña Carolina Soto, who in the same program wore his costume from the last image that Disney released of ‘Cruella de Vil’. A character who was played by Ema Stone in the Craig Gillespie movie.

The businesswoman wore the character’s characteristic black-and-white wig and the iconic red dress from the scene when Cruella attends a Baroness ‘Von Hellman’ event for the first time.

Meanwhile, the comedian Pedro Gonzales, better known in show business as ‘Don Jediondo’, aired on a ‘Canal Caracol’ program in a Frankenstein costume: the monster from the mythical Gothic novel by Mary Shelley first published in 1797.

For her part, the presenter and social communicator Laura Tobon dazzled his more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram with a ‘makeup’ and a vampire costume. She wears a totally off-white face, along with makeup that simulates the character’s characteristic traces of blood.

In the same way, a video of him with the wig of the Disney character was also known ‘Cruella de Vil’.

The ‘influencer’ Paulette has shown through their social networks the ‘makeup’ that was made for the date of the month of Halloween. She decided to cast ‘Penny Wise’, the killer clown from the movie ‘ITEM’. The feature film takes place in Derry, a fictional city created by the film’s director Stephen King.

As expected for this Halloween season, one of the most viewed themes was going to be inspired by the most watched series in Netflix history: ‘The Squid game’.

Tatan Mejía disguised himself as ‘The Squid Game’. Photo: Screenshot – Instagram @tatanmejia

The biker Tatan Mejia He did not miss the weekend of the month of witches and took the opportunity to disguise himself as one of the participants of the South Korean series Hwang Dong-hyuk.

This production has been viewed more than 111 million times, according to data from ‘Forbes’ magazine.

It cost Netflix more than $ 24 million, an opulent sum if one compares the cost of other original series on this digital platform such as ‘Estranger Things’, which presented an expense of 8 million dollars, as told by ‘Forbes’.

Another influencer who went ahead to October 31 to dress up was Juanda, who has been active in his account Instagram showing the diversity of costumes that he has used throughout this month of October. He has been one of the public figures who has most disguised himself during this month of the ‘witches’.

First he was seen dressed as ‘Penny Waise’, but with a more ‘heroic’ version and then he was seen with a somewhat gloomy makeup, inspired by the character of Anne Hathaway in ‘The Witches’.

The last disguise that the content creator was seen caused a stir and a bit of nostalgia, because according to what he relates in his networks, he disguised himself as the ’emo’ and flogger fashion that was so popular during the end of the first decade of the century.

