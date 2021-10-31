Halloween queen! What are Kourtney Kardashian’s most popular costumes?

USA. – Kourtney kardashian She is a fan of Halloween, and with the holiday so close we want to share some of the most iconic costumes of the businesswoman. We will also look at some of the ones that were worn by her sisters, who share her love for the celebration.

In 2019, she disguised herself as a vampire, a style quite inspired by the ancient representations of these beings. In a completely black dress that had a fall that simulated blending in with the ground, she really managed to look beautiful and terrifying at the same time. His younger sister, Khloé kardashian, dressed up as the iconic villain Cruella de vil, with a look that even included a black and white wig.

In 2018, Kourtney kardashian She also did a completely one-color look, but this time it was all white. It is that the chosen costume was of an angel, but not a very heavenly one but one of Victoria Secret´s. With a set of lingerie, the oldest of the famous clan wanted to belong to the select club of models, even for one night. This is one of the celebrity’s favorite costumes.

As we mentioned before, Kourtney is not the only one in her family who loves Halloween, her sisters are also fans of it. Above all, Kendall jenner, who spares no expense when planning his costume. Last year he decided to put himself in the shoes of the model, Pamela anderson, and for this he imitated his blonde hair with a wig. The costume was so impressive that she even did a professional photoshoot.

Kim kardashian he also loves costumes just like Kourtney kardashian, but last year he used something that he has now trending. We are talking about a look very similar to that of the Met gala last, where she put on an outfit that covered her from head to toe. Last Halloween he did the same, but with a red suit, who would have said he would end up making it fashionable.