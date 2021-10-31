“Halloween”: 10 horror movies that you may not know but will make you tremble with fear | Enter this unmissable list and enjoy | VIDEOS | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

There is no other date in the year that gets along better with horror movies than the night of Halloween. The same classics that have been the protagonists of these dates for many years are repeated on television screens. We did a sweep of the streaming platforms and the available Apps to put together this Top 10 for a terrifying weekend.

Apollo 18 (Gonzalo López-Gallego, 2011)

Terror is not exclusive to our planet. This is demonstrated by this film, directed by the Spanish López-Gallego, remembered for the terrifying Open Grave. The film is shown as a documentary – a kind of The Blair Witch Project in space – that claims to tell the real reason why NASA has not returned to the moon since 1972, through the story of three astronauts who are sent there in 1973, on a secret mission in which the apparent silence and solitude of outer space hides terrible surprises. Claustrophobic, distressing and surprising.

Where to see it ?: Claro Video

Mother (Mother !, Darren Aronofsky, 2017)

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem are a married couple who live in a spacious old house in the middle of the country. He is a poet who seems to have lost inspiration while she takes care of the home remodeling. There is a tense calm. However, when a strange couple – played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer – suddenly arrive and settle in their home, a series of strange, uncomfortable and violent events become a clear threat to Lawrence, both mentally and physically. Haunting, surreal, unhinged, Mother! scares and puzzles in equal measures.

Where to see it ?: Netflix / Paramount + / Prime Video

The cabin (Antonio Mercero, 1972)

The terror begins when a man enters a phone booth to make a call and is accidentally locked in it without finding any way out. Then, the feeling of anguish will grow to exasperating levels. How does a little mishap that could happen to anyone become a trigger for dread and helplessness in its purest expressions? This Spanish film solves that question in its little more than half an hour. Many, even today, consider it a Kafkaesque metaphor for the Franco dictatorship. A government that was suffocating, although everything seemed to be fine. Such was the panic created by the film, that José Luis López Vásquez, its protagonist, had to star in campaigns for people to use public booths without any fear.

Where to see it ?: YouTube: bit.ly/3EI9EiL

Phenomena (Freaks, Tod Browning, 1932)

At the time of its premiere, it caused shock and displeasure, even among its own producers, who considered that the terror proposed by Browning went beyond the limits of the cinematographic. In the cast of the film, which narrates an unusual love triangle between a dwarf in love, the sexy trapeze artist and the strong man in a circus, it is possible to see Siamese, men who are only head and torso, bearded or microcephalic women, a bird woman or a giant. Browning qualified the story with scenes from the daily lives of these people with different abilities, to immerse the public in their particular world. To the viewers’ surprise, all the characters were real, with no tricks, makeup, costumes, or special effects. Many were unprepared for the realistic terror of Freaks. Although today it is a cult film, at that time it was banned in many states, its distribution was stopped and it was little shown where it was released. Although he directed a handful of other films, for many it was the end of Tod Browning’s career.

Where to see it ?: HBO Max

La llorona (Jairo Bustamante, 2019)

Terror and politics come together with terrifying consequences in this film that links the myth of La llorona –which has already produced more than one mediocre American film- with the forced disappearances of the Guatemalan dictatorship and the genocides that occurred between 1981 and 1983, mainly, against peasants and indigenous communities. History has its darkest moments when a survivor of these massacres enters to work at the house of a retired military man, now an elderly man, who actively participated in those bloody events, but managed to be acquitted at his trial. Will your conscience be able to leave you alone? Will there be room for revenge for those who lost parents or children, even if they are not still alive? “La llorona” was the first Guatemalan film to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Where to see it ?: Stremio

The Legion of Soulless Men (White Zombie, Victor Halperin, 1932)

A film that works not only for fans of Bela Lugosi, but for those who are curious about the origins of zombies in contemporary cinema. Because before George A. Romero, there was Victor Halperin. Here Lugosi is Legendre, a man capable of controlling the will of the living and the dead in rural Haiti in the 1930s. Despite the fact that Claro Video is not a careful app with the image quality of the old films it programs, see this film in black and white, without HD, with mono sound, marked chiaroscuro and slightly blurred scenes, gives it another charm and accentuates its terrifying character, in a context in which voodoo and the supernatural seem to have an unsuspected power. The film’s title inspired musician – and now film director – Rob Zombie to form the heavy metal band White Zombie, in 1985.

Where to see it ?: Clear Video

The Craving (The Hunger, Tony Scott, 1983)

What can happen if David Bowie is an ancient vampire who begins to go extinct for lack of blood? That only his beloved, played by Catherine Deneuve, can save his life by going out every night in search of blood, although one of his victims must be a young Susan Sarandon. A film more aesthetic than deep, in which vampires collect art from the Renaissance or ancient Egypt, as much as souls. They live in a luxurious but old-fashioned house in Manhattan, they dress Yves Saint Laurent, they listen to Bach and Schubert, but everything, constantly, seems about to crumble around them. Although the critics did not like it at its premiere, today it is considered a cult film.

Where to see it ?: HBO Max

The Sentinel (The Sentinel, Michael Winner, 1977)

A young and beautiful model has a happy relationship with her boyfriend, but to maintain her independence she decides to live alone. While starring in long photo shoots and numerous covers, she finds the ideal apartment in an old building. Little by little, he will find himself in a confused and delusional universe, in which an apparent calm is transformed into despair and darkness. They appear, in chilling roles, many stellar names: Ava Gardner, Burguess Meredith, Eli Wallach, Arthur Kennedy, José Ferrer, as well as some young Christopher Walken, Chris Sarandon or Jeff Goldblum. The film is a jewel of psychological terror that deserves to be rescued and recognized.

Where to see it ?: HBO Max

The Driller Killer (Abel Ferrara, 1979)

A story that will be honey for lovers of slashers, series B and the films of Dario Argento or Lucio Fulci. It is the debut of Abel Ferrara, director of important North American independent film titles such as Bad Lieutenant (1992) or The Funeral (1996). Still far from the possibility of having great actors in his productions and with a budget that did not exceed 20 thousand dollars, Ferrara did not allow himself to be intimidated and directed and starred in the story of an artist who begins to lose his sanity, until He decides to put aside brushes and oil paints to attack with a drill those he meets on the streets of a sordid and delirious New York.

Where to see it ?: Clear Video

Terrified (Demián Rugna, 2017)

A horror story with police overtones. The distance between the world of the dead and the world of the living does not seem to exist when, in a Buenos Aires neighborhood, a series of strange events will drive several characters to madness or death. This story involves mediums, detectives, coroners, corpses returning from their graves, and other supernatural apparitions, including some that appear to breathe or speak from inside the pipes of a house. For many it is the best Argentine horror film of all time.

Where to see it ?: Netflix

BONUS TRACK

Häxan: witchcraft through the ages (Benjamin Christensen, 1922)

Just as terror has threats with its own name, there are also legendary names or nameless terrors, irrational monsters that destroy everything in their path, although today they are part of some religion. This Danish documentary film tells the story of witchcraft and magical thinking that has challenged the Christian faith almost from its inception. If you want to understand many of the images of terror that predominate today in contemporary cinema, the consequences of the profane in popular culture or the legends that have been woven for centuries in the eternal struggle between good and evil, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of this terrifying audiovisual document. Horror also culturalizes.

Where to see it ?: YouTube bit.ly/2XW3n30

