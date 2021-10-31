Hailey Bieber surprises with Britney Spears costume; recreate looks of the pop princess (PHOTOS)

Hailey bieber first she drove her fans crazy with her wonderful makeover and now conquered everyone’s heart with the amazing Britney Spears costume with which she looks the same as the singer in the video “Baby one more time“; and not only that, but the model too recreated the best looks of the Princess of pop to show how much he admires her and how important it is in your life. You have to see how wonderful it looks!

Some days ago, Hailey bieber She shared a photo on Instagram with which she said goodbye to her blonde hair that accompanied her in recent years and gave way to her new look with a chocolate brown color, which is and will be a trend during this fall-winter season; not satisfied with that, the Justin Bieber’s wife took advantage of the October holidays, to dress up and pay tribute to Britney Spears, wearing her most iconic looks throughout her musical career.

This is what Hailey Bieber looks like dressed up as Britney Spears

With a series of photographs, it was like Hailey Bieber surprised her followers by dressing up as Britney Spears; the model recreated the best looks that the Princess of pop used in the music videos of his biggest hits. “The first concert I went to was that of Queen Britney Spears and since then I have been in shockHailey wrote in the post, which immediately hit 1 million likes.

Photo: Instagram @haileybieber

Fans were surprised by the resemblance he has to Britney Spears in addition to the immense creativity he had in choosing the Princess of pop and pay tribute to his brilliant career. In another of the photographs, you can see Hailey Bieber with the same outfit that the singer uses in the hit song “Oops! … I Did It Again“, a red leather-like garment that definitely reminds us of Britney from the early 2000s.

Photo: Instagram @haileybieber

“Icon”, “Incredible” and “The best costume” were some of the reactions by fans and celebrities to see the surprising way that Hailey Bieber recreated Britney Spears’ best looks. Definitely, with this, the model won the hearts of all and is at the head of the best costumes of the season.