Hailey Bieber recreated Britney Spears’ most iconic Halloween looks

Hailey bieber has proven to have the best costumes for Halloween. The celebrity revolutionized social networks with a publication in which he was shown posing with four looks of the legendary Britney Spears. And, this 2021, there is no better choice than to pay tribute to the freedom of the pop princess by emulating her iconic outfits.

This year we learned that Britney Spears she would finally be free after being controlled to the extreme by the legal guardianship that still belonged to her father. The #FreeBritney movement echoed and the entire planet joined in support of this icon that would mark the course of the 1990s. For this and, for the infinity of groundbreaking sets with whom he stole glances throughout his career, there can be no other source of inspiration for this Halloween 2021 that Britney Spears. And the model Hailey bieber He has confirmed it through his official profile on Instagram.

How Hailey Bieber emulates iconic Britney Spears outfits

The, also, presenter Hailey baldwin It has caused a stir in social networks with the looks that you are going to want to get for this Halloween. It is not about any of the terrifying makeup that we are used to witnessing at this time, but the American has chosen to dress as the interpreter of ‘Toxic’, remembering that the first concert he attended was one of hers.

Who vibrated with the music of the 90s will remember these unique styles of Britney Spears. The video clip of ‘Baby One More Time’ with the schoolgirl outfit and that of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, with the red latex suit, have turned out to be the inspiration that Justin Bieber’s wife needed to celebrate one of the most original and peculiar weekends of the year. Nor could he miss the popular cover of the magazine ‘Rolling Stone’ that he starred in.

If you wonder how to dress up as Britney Spears Remember to immerse yourself in the guide that we have prepared. In it we show you the secrets you need to know to become a true legend from head to toe.