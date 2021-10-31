Great Movies Leaving Netflix in the Coming Days – Come in and See

Netflix renews its catalog every month and despite adding new films, many have to leave the platform due to issues related to termination of contracts or licenses.

In November, almost 80 productions will no longer be available on the streaming platform, among which “Top Gun”, “Matrix”, “El Aviador” and “Los Juegos del Hambre” stand out, among others well valued by the review.

November 1st

Ajji

A Perfect Christmas List

The ninja turtles

Nothing has occurred here

Baby geniuses

The Darrell Hammond Story

When the heart calls

Eagle eye

The Houses of the Bunnies

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

The Aviator

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Biography of the versatile Howard Hughes, a man who with the little money he inherited from his father moved to Hollywood, where he amassed a great fortune. But Hughes, in addition to being a producer, played an important role for his innovations in aviation.

The Big Coup

And where are the blondes

Two unfortunate FBI agents pose as two girls, new to high society to investigate a series of kidnappings. But while preparing their plan, they discover that breaking into high society is much harder than they thought.

Dumb and dumber

Swiped

Green Lantern

Spanglish

Get Rich or Die Tryin

In My Country

SPL 2

Lancelor: The First Knight

Matrix

Computer programmer Thomas Anderson, better known to the hacker world as Neo, is in the crosshairs of the fearsome Agent Smith. Two other hackers, Trinity and Morpheus, contact Neo to help him escape. The Matrix owns you. Follow the white rabbit.

matrix Reloaded

Eight Catalan Surnames

Matrix Revolutions

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Indecent Proposal

The Bitter Sweet

SWAT

The Code

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

Top gun

A classic with Tom Cruise. Young pilot Maverick Mitchell attends a prestigious flying school, famous for training the best fighter pilots in the country. Maverick is drawn to his beautiful instructor, as he develops an intense rivalry with another pilot.

Trunk Traim

November 2

Casino Operation

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday!

Oh yuck

November 4th

Meet the Adebanjos

Rock dog

November 5th

Bucket List

November 6th

The Late Bloomer

November 7

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Katniss Everdeen returned home safely after winning the 74th Hunger Games with her partner Peeta. However, now the Capitol forces them to abandon their family and friends again to participate in the Victory Tour through all the districts.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay the End

The Journet is the Destination

November 8th

My way

12th of November

The Grinch

Unbroken: Path to Redemption

November 15

Sicario: Soldier’s Day

Lost in london

My Wife and I

Slow country

Miss meadows

Until you drop from exhaustion

Celebrity marriage

Wives on Strike 1 and 2

The Crew

Mumai cha raja

The last days in the desert

Dreamgirls

Nov. 16

Inglorious Bastards

One of Quentin Tarantino’s most acclaimed. World War II, France, Shosanna witnesses the execution of her family by order of Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. She flees to Paris and adopts a new identity as the owner of a cinema. While Lieutenant Aldo Raine trains a group of Jewish soldiers.

Do you know Joe Black?

With Brad Pitt. William Parrish is a powerful and meticulous tycoon whose life is altered by the arrival of an enigmatic young man named Joe Black who falls in love with his daughter. Joe is actually the personification of death, who has a mission to fulfill.

American Pie: The Wedding

Jim and Michelle are about to get married and, of course, the person in charge of organizing Jim’s bachelor party is crazy Stifler.

Wild child

Hard Target

Terror under the Earth

American gangster

Already a Ridley Scott classic. Frank Lucas, after the death of his boss, takes the opportunity to build his drug trafficking empire. For his part, Richie Roberts is an incorruptible cop who hunts down the clans. The iron ethics of both will inevitably confront them.

The Kingdom (film)

Matter of time

When Tim Lake turns 21, his father tells him a secret: the men in his family can travel through time. Despite the fact that he cannot change history, Tim decides to improve his life by looking for a girlfriend. He meets Mary, falls in love, and eventually wins her heart with time travel and a little cunning. However, as their unusual life progresses, Tim discovers that their special ability cannot protect them from the daily problems of life.

Secret in the mountain

Two cowboys meet while queuing to be hired by rancher Joe Aguirre. When their boss sends them to herd cattle on Brokeback Mountain, a special feeling arises between them that results in an intimate relationship.

A place called Notting Hill

Every man’s dream comes true for Londoner William Thacker when an American megastar enters his book-selling business. From there a love story will be born that will not be easy to cope with.

Shark

A Steven Spielberg classic. A coastal town in the eastern United States is threatened by a giant white shark that has attacked several people. This fact calls into question the safety of swimsuits during the summer season.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

They seemed like the ideal couple, their first meeting was magical, but as time passed she wished she had never met him. His wish comes true thanks to a controversial and radical invention. However, they will discover that destiny cannot be controlled.

November 18th

Naomi & Eli’s: No Kiss List

Unfriended: Dark Web

November 20

Mission Impossible 6: Aftermath

The spy Ethan Hunt receives a secret message in Belfast: the self-styled “Apostles”, followers of the anarchist Solomon Lane, captured by Hunt two years ago, are trying to get three cores of plutonium to create powerful nuclear weapons that are very easy to transport.

November 22th

Mars