Great Movies Leaving Netflix in the Coming Days – Come in and See
Netflix renews its catalog every month and despite adding new films, many have to leave the platform due to issues related to termination of contracts or licenses.
In November, almost 80 productions will no longer be available on the streaming platform, among which “Top Gun”, “Matrix”, “El Aviador” and “Los Juegos del Hambre” stand out, among others well valued by the review.
November 1st
Ajji
A Perfect Christmas List
The ninja turtles
Nothing has occurred here
Baby geniuses
The Darrell Hammond Story
When the heart calls
Eagle eye
The Houses of the Bunnies
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
The Aviator
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Biography of the versatile Howard Hughes, a man who with the little money he inherited from his father moved to Hollywood, where he amassed a great fortune. But Hughes, in addition to being a producer, played an important role for his innovations in aviation.
The Big Coup
And where are the blondes
Two unfortunate FBI agents pose as two girls, new to high society to investigate a series of kidnappings. But while preparing their plan, they discover that breaking into high society is much harder than they thought.
Dumb and dumber
Swiped
Green Lantern
Spanglish
Get Rich or Die Tryin
In My Country
SPL 2
Lancelor: The First Knight
Matrix
Computer programmer Thomas Anderson, better known to the hacker world as Neo, is in the crosshairs of the fearsome Agent Smith. Two other hackers, Trinity and Morpheus, contact Neo to help him escape. The Matrix owns you. Follow the white rabbit.
matrix Reloaded
Eight Catalan Surnames
Matrix Revolutions
Paul, Apostle of Christ
Indecent Proposal
The Bitter Sweet
SWAT
The Code
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
Top gun
A classic with Tom Cruise. Young pilot Maverick Mitchell attends a prestigious flying school, famous for training the best fighter pilots in the country. Maverick is drawn to his beautiful instructor, as he develops an intense rivalry with another pilot.
Trunk Traim
November 2
Casino Operation
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday!
Oh yuck
November 4th
Meet the Adebanjos
Rock dog
November 5th
Bucket List
November 6th
The Late Bloomer
November 7
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Katniss Everdeen returned home safely after winning the 74th Hunger Games with her partner Peeta. However, now the Capitol forces them to abandon their family and friends again to participate in the Victory Tour through all the districts.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay the End
The Journet is the Destination
November 8th
My way
12th of November
The Grinch
Unbroken: Path to Redemption
November 15
Sicario: Soldier’s Day
Lost in london
My Wife and I
Slow country
Miss meadows
Until you drop from exhaustion
Celebrity marriage
Wives on Strike 1 and 2
The Crew
Mumai cha raja
The last days in the desert
Dreamgirls
Nov. 16
Inglorious Bastards
One of Quentin Tarantino’s most acclaimed. World War II, France, Shosanna witnesses the execution of her family by order of Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. She flees to Paris and adopts a new identity as the owner of a cinema. While Lieutenant Aldo Raine trains a group of Jewish soldiers.
Do you know Joe Black?
With Brad Pitt. William Parrish is a powerful and meticulous tycoon whose life is altered by the arrival of an enigmatic young man named Joe Black who falls in love with his daughter. Joe is actually the personification of death, who has a mission to fulfill.
American Pie: The Wedding
Jim and Michelle are about to get married and, of course, the person in charge of organizing Jim’s bachelor party is crazy Stifler.
Wild child
Hard Target
Terror under the Earth
American gangster
Already a Ridley Scott classic. Frank Lucas, after the death of his boss, takes the opportunity to build his drug trafficking empire. For his part, Richie Roberts is an incorruptible cop who hunts down the clans. The iron ethics of both will inevitably confront them.
The Kingdom (film)
Matter of time
When Tim Lake turns 21, his father tells him a secret: the men in his family can travel through time. Despite the fact that he cannot change history, Tim decides to improve his life by looking for a girlfriend. He meets Mary, falls in love, and eventually wins her heart with time travel and a little cunning. However, as their unusual life progresses, Tim discovers that their special ability cannot protect them from the daily problems of life.
Secret in the mountain
Two cowboys meet while queuing to be hired by rancher Joe Aguirre. When their boss sends them to herd cattle on Brokeback Mountain, a special feeling arises between them that results in an intimate relationship.
A place called Notting Hill
Every man’s dream comes true for Londoner William Thacker when an American megastar enters his book-selling business. From there a love story will be born that will not be easy to cope with.
Shark
A Steven Spielberg classic. A coastal town in the eastern United States is threatened by a giant white shark that has attacked several people. This fact calls into question the safety of swimsuits during the summer season.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
They seemed like the ideal couple, their first meeting was magical, but as time passed she wished she had never met him. His wish comes true thanks to a controversial and radical invention. However, they will discover that destiny cannot be controlled.
November 18th
Naomi & Eli’s: No Kiss List
Unfriended: Dark Web
November 20
Mission Impossible 6: Aftermath
The spy Ethan Hunt receives a secret message in Belfast: the self-styled “Apostles”, followers of the anarchist Solomon Lane, captured by Hunt two years ago, are trying to get three cores of plutonium to create powerful nuclear weapons that are very easy to transport.
November 22th
Mars