George Clooney: The failure of Batman and Robin served him to become a star

Playing a well-liked and popular character can be a poisoned candy: and George Clooney knows it very well. The actor has been one of the lucky ones to play Batman, a highly sought after role in the industry … the problem was that he had to play the Dark Knight in the movie Batman and robin, one of the worst rated in the Murcilago. However, this stumble served Clooney to indirectly become a star.

Batman and Robin: The Movie That Taught Clooney a Lesson

The pretty face of a character is not everything: it also has to have a good script behind it.. That’s what i learned George Clooney of your experience after having worked in Batman and robin; directed in 1997 by Joel schumacher and that launched after Batman forever. Although the cast also featured the names of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman, the truth is that the film did not take off and I ended up being beaten by the specialized press.

It was not all bad. At least Clooney knew what to do the next time he accepted a role: take a good look at the script before saying yes. This is what the actor has indicated during his special Life in Pictures of the BAFTAs, where he recalled his experience working on this classic: a failure that served to finally catapult his career to the top.

“ “You can’t make a good movie with a bad script. It’s impossible.”

“A year had passed, and I had been shot for doing Batman and robin“recalls the actor. “(…) Honestly, when I got the role of Batman and robin he was just an actor who had gotten a job. And he was excited to play Batman. What I realized after that was that I was going to be responsible for the movie itself, not just my acting or whatever I was doing. Then i knew that I needed to focus on better scripts. The scripts were the most important thing. You can’t make a good movie with a bad script. It is impossible“.

To top, Batman is a very demanding character due to its relevance to the public and in popular culture: that is why Robert Pattinson, the next person in charge to play the Gotham Bat, has come to feel pressured during the filming of The batman. Hopefully this production won’t be a hit like Clooney when this next one is released. March 4, 2022.

