Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’ movie that promises

Netflix has an action-packed premiere with big-name starring roles in store. This is “Red Alert”, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot that is seriously promising.

The platform hopes to break audience records when the film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber premieres on streaming on November 12, and has no less than the actors behind Black Adam, Wonder Woman and Deadpool on stage.

According to Netflix “When Interpol sends out a ‘Red Alert’, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals.”

“All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot and Raynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen “, points to the synopsis of the film.

The film produced by Universal was to be released in November 2020, but the pandemic forced everything to be postponed. Even the arrival of the coronavirus in the United States caused the filming of the tape to be suspended until September of last year, finally coming to fruition in November.

“We had to be kidnapped 24/7 and just going to and from the set. The team had to be away from their families for several months and they worked very hard so that we could all offer the best work possible and keep everyone safe. I am always aware that things are shocking and special when there is a collective force behind them. This was one of those times, ”wrote Gal Gadot, charting the efforts to shoot the film.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that the wait was worth it. At the last Netflix digital event, TUDUM, we got to see an action scene where Gadot gives Reynolds and “The Rock” a tremendous beating.

Check here the trailer for “Red Alert”

The trailer for “Red Alert” on TUDUM