From Tolima they gave their opinion about Sebastián Villa’s problems in Boca Juniors

Despite the return of Sebastián Villa to action with the Boca Juniors shirt in the club’s Reserve, Deportes Tolima ended up sending his opinion on the matter.

October 30, 2021 · 9:00 p.m.

Sebastián Villa experiences moments of fragility in Argentine football while he is on his way to claim with Boca Juniors to be taken into account for the games again, something that Deportes Tolima also expects.

The Colombian team has an eye on the news of the coffee soccer player who disobeyed the orders of the directors of the Argentine institution that prohibited him from traveling to Colombia.

After being caught partying in his native country, the members of the coaching staff ended up deciding on his marginalization, waiting for him to rebuild his relationship with his teammates and managers.

For his part, from his former club, manager Gabriel Camargo ended up commenting on Villa’s current affairs and the desire for him to leave the club: “Villa did not call me again. But I hope he’s back, that he continues like this and that they (Boca Juniors) can sell it, which is what interests me. That relations there be fixed ”.

“The President of Boca has the offer from Dinamo Moscow. I do not have the amount, but they tell me that it is higher than the one received from Bruges in Belgium. Villa asked the council that if an offer appeared, they would analyze it and respond accordingly, “they finished pointing out in the Blu Radio Sports Blog.

Deportes Tolina has 30 percent of Sebastián Villa’s file, so the Colombian team hopes that his departure will be as soon as possible to avoid further problems that could harm the value of his transfer.