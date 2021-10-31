From Octavio Ocaña to River Phoenix; actors who died tragically

Tragedies in the entertainment world have always been present, but more disturbing are those that occur early age, and more those that come from those characters that the public saw grow in front of your screen.

This Saturday morning the death of the actor was announced Octavio Ocana, whom the Mexican public has known for more than 15 years thanks to the television program “Neighbors” where he played Benito, the son of Frankie Rivers and Lorena. Although the causes of the death of the young 22-year-old actor have not yet been clarified, his death joins a list of actors who began working in front of the screen at a very young age and also died at a young age.

Cameron boyce

Worldwide known for his role as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil in the trilogy “Descendants”, began his career as an actor at nine years with the horror movie “Reflexes” in 2008 and later, in 2010, he starred in the film “They are like children” with Adam Sandler. Cameron began working as an actor at age eight, appearing in commercials for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Loops, and Bisquick. He was also recognized for his role in the Disney series “Jessie.” The actor passed away on July 6, 2019 for a seizure that generated a disease that was being treated, as reported at the time by the US media CNN. Boyce, 20, had been diagnosed with epilepsy and it was this pathology that caused an attack that led to his death.

Robert Knox

In 2007 he played Marcus Belby in the movie “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince“. This was the most important character in his career and he even signed for the next film in the saga,” Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. “His career began when he was only eleven years old when he began to play roles youngsters on British television shows such as “The Bill” and “After You Have Gone.” In 2008, at the age of 18, he was stabbed leaving a bar in London. Knox was attacked by try to defend his younger brother that he was being threatened by two men armed with knives. The criminals were prosecuted and jailed in 2009.

Skye McCole Bartusiak

His first big break came when he was just nine years old in the feature film “The patriot”. Later in 2001, he played Marilyn monroe on the television series Blonde. Later, he was part of several American films and feature films. In 2014, the TMZ portal announced that the young woman was found dead in her apartment in Houston.

His mother told the outlet that McCole had been suffering from seizures and this could have caused his death.

Jonathan Brandis

While still a teenager, the actor aimed to become one of the great figures in the film industry when his career began to emerge in the 80s and 90s. His rise to fame came after participating in big screen hits such as “The endless story II” and the TV series “It“, in which he played main roles. However, when he reached adolescence everything changed, since after participating in” SeaQuest “by Steven Spielberg, his career began to change.

The years passed, Brandis struggled to make his way in Hollywood but the absence of new jobs and contracts to record were plunging him into an intense depression. In November 2006, defeated by his lack of work, he hanged himself.

River phoenix

The life of the brother of Joaquin Phoenix it was always complicated since childhood. He grew up in a sect called “Children of God” in which the incest and pedophilia. He lost his virginity at the age of four during a ceremony. His performance in the cult film is famous “Count on me”, Based on a short story by Stephen King. Little by little he sank into consuming drugs and alcohol, situation that led him to lose his life in 1993, when he was found dead. After performing an autopsy, it was revealed that at 23 he had consumed high doses of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and valium.

