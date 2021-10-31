From nightclub bouncer to TV star, the intense life of Mr. T

Laurence Tureaud, known by the nickname of Mr. T He is one of the most charismatic and recognized actors of the last 40 years. Throughout his career he proved to be an extremely versatile person and adaptable to any situation, he worked as a wrestler, a nightclub goalkeeper, a bodyguard, and even excelled in sports as an American football player.

Mr. T rose to fame thanks to his first major film role playing James “Clubber” Lang, being the antagonist of the famous movie Rocky iii from the popular saga starring Sylvester Stallone. In 1983 he would have a leading role in Team A, one of the most iconic series in the history of American television, being the badass of the band and gaining recognition from many of the fans of fiction.

His popularity reached such high levels that he came to lend his own voice to interpret himself in worldwide known animated series as Johnny Bravo, Alvin and the Chipmunks or The Simpsons. He has also been hired for several advertising campaigns such as the famous video game World of warcraft.

From martial arts to stardom

Mr. T studied mathematics at the university, he also excelled in American football for which he obtained a scholarship. Despite this, he was expelled from the institution during the first year of his career. After that he enlisted in the army where he learned martial arts that would later serve him as he began working as a nightclub bouncer. His contacts in the world of the night helped him to leave his night work and start a new career as a bodyguard of various stars like Muhammad Ali or Michael jackson.





He was known for his aesthetics, he was always seen with large gold chains hanging from his neck, so his mere presence attracted a lot of attention. He was discovered by Sylvester Stallone and began an acting career that began in 1982. Furthermore, decided to legally change his name to Mr. T, since he believed that in this way white people would always speak to him with respect.

For a period of time he decided to focus his facet as an actor on sports entertainment and appeared several times at WWE events as a wrestling wrestler. Being present at WrestleMania, the most important event of this discipline.

Your code of ethics marks your personal style

He always showed that he was a person of strong religious values ​​and was in charge of transmitting it. In 2005, he was very dedicated to donations to help people who suffered the consequences of Hurricane Katrina. Since then stopped wearing his ostentatious gold chains. He himself declared the causes that led to it: “I am a Christian and as such I could not continue wearing them, when I saw other people lose their lives, their houses and their things I thought it would be a sin to continue wearing my chains. It would be insensitive and disrespectful. “commented the actor.

Too her ‘mohawk’ haircut was very distinctiveMr. T himself commented that he wears it like this in honor of the African tribe of the ‘Mandingo’, he saw a documentary in National Geographic in 1977 about them and was so impressed that he decided to imitate their style as a tribute.