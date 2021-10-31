From love to hate? This was the abrupt romance of Luis Miguel with Mariah Carey

Throughout his career, Luis Miguel had famous romances with other celebrities or personalities of the artistic environment such as Sasha sokol -former member of Timbiriche-, Mariana yazbek, Stephanie Salas, Daisy Fuentes, Paty Manterola, Sofía Vergara, Lucía Méndez and Issabela Camil. Without a doubt, his most mediatic love relationship and that monopolized the spotlight was with Mariah Carey, who then was already a singer worldwide recognized.











The singer first saw Mariah Carey at the end of 1998 during a vacation in Aspen and was impressed by the personality and beauty of the singer from that moment. However, evento Luis Miguel -used to being the center of attention- it was not easy for him to approach the interpreter of “Without you”.

This is how Luis Miguel met Mariah Carey

Both went duped by the man who was in charge of the sale and rent for the residences in Aspen: Luis Miguel had been told that a woman (Mariah) had asked about him and she had been told the same. But according to the bioseries, Sun He devised the plan to convince her to go on a date.

The Puerto Rican-born singer learned that Mariah had bid on a house, so he made a counter offer just to get in touch with her. When the famous found out, she called Luis Miguel to ask him not to buy the residence, he accepted on the condition that they go out to dinner.

Your failed first date

In both the series and Mariah’s biographical book (The Meaning of Mariah), they talk about uncomfortable that was your first date. They both have strong personalities and were not willing to give in to the other; They soon realized that they had a lot in common, especially the way they how they started their career and their relationship with their parentsyes, something we see in the first chapter of the third season of Luis Miguel, the series.

Also, in the chapter “The Latin Elvis” of the book The Meaning of Mariah, the singer recounts that she had dinner with Luis Miguel at a restaurant in Aspen, but she was surprised by the amount of alcohol he drank Sun, something that he did not like and for which he asked his nephew Shawn to help her “escape” from her evening.

The next day, Luis Miguel sent him a diamond necklaces of the prestigious Bvlgari brand. And shortly after a red piano, similar to the one she used to play when she was a child.

Your luxurious gifts

Mariah Carey, known as Supreme Songbird, details in his book that after starting his courtship with Luis Miguel, the singer had romantic details with the singer. On several occasions he visited the house that El Sol had in Acapulco and that Luis Miguel hired a mariachi to play while they had dinner.

According to the biography King’s Gold –written by Javier León and Juan Manuel Navarro-, the singer gave him a diamond bracelet by Van Cleff & Arpel, the same one that Julia Roberts wore at the Oscars. They also shared romantic trips such as the occasion on which Mariah celebrated Luis Miguel’s birthday in Marseille.

What song did Mariah Carey dedicate to Luis Miguel?

It is said that the album Loving you is a pleasure, whose launch coincides with the beginning of their love story, is a tribute from Luis Miguel to Mariah. From this one follows themes such as “Either you or none”, “Sun, sand and sea” and “Sleep with you”.

While Mariah he dedicated his song to him “After tonight”, in which he confesses: “after you leave, will you love me again? … After tonight, will you remember how you tenderly reached out to me and brought me closer to you?“. Both recorded a version of this song, but after their separation it never came to light.

How long do they last?

Although Luis Miguel had many details with his girlfriend, cultural differences little by little caused their relationship to end. Chen both were seen in the United States, Mariah Carey was the “famous” of romance and not Luis Miguel.

In July 2001 in New York, Mariah Carey confirmed his break with Luis Miguel whom he considered “a beautiful person with a big heart.” A) Yes After three years, the romance that began in Aspen would come to an end, leaving the American singer devastated and submerged in a depression, from which it would take several months to heal.

Why did the relationship end?

Everything seemed to be going from strength to strength until they decided to record a duet in English, but Luis Miguel did not like the result or that Mariah was involved in the production. The couple had already faced multiple jealousy episodes by The Soeven rumors of infidelities.

To these problems was added the rivalry at the professional level among the singers who also failed to leave behind, as shown in the third season of Luis Miguel, the series. This situation led the singer to break abruptly with Mariah.

