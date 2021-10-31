From Alec Baldwin to Vin Diesel’s double, fatal accidents that occurred on a recording set – El Sol de México

The world of cinema is immersed in a controversy after the actor Alec baldwin kill by accident to the cinematographer, Halyna hutchins, and hurt Joel souza, movie director, film director “Rust”, during the filming of it.

Both of them received a bullet impact with a weapon powered by Baldwin, but that it was supposed to be props and it must have been loaded with blank cartridges.

However, this is not the first time that an accident has occurred that takes the life of someone on a recording set.

Harry L. O’Conor as d oble by Vin Diesel

Although it is not a guarantee that they are the doubles of the actors who die during the recording of a movie, it is a fact that they are the most exposed when taking the riskiest scenes.

It is enough to remember Harry L. O’Conor, who he replaced Vin Diesel in the film “xXx”. The 44-year-old actor died in 2002 when he performed a scene where he had to do a paragliding descent and then jump into a submarine.

The first take would have been good, but a second was requested and it was fatal. The rope that held O’Conor loosened and ended up crashing against the Palacky Bridge, in Prague, dying instantly.

Brandon Lee was shot dead in “The Raven”

The martial arts actor, Brandon leeAt just 28 years old, he was killed when he was shot while the movie was being made. “The Raven” in 1993.

At the scene they had to shoot him with a .44 caliber revolver; however, the weapon it was loaded with a real bullet and not a blank as planned.

The shot impacted against her abdomen causing him death despite attempts to revive him.

Joi Harris crashes while stuntman in “Deadpool”

Joi harris would give the touch of action in “Deadpool “being the double of Zazie beetz, an actress who plays Domino in the film, but an accident, after several successful rehearsals, ended her entire career.

It happened when Harris, 40, he lost control of his motorcycle that he was driving at high speed and finished crashing into a stained glass window of a building while filming a scene for the movie in Canada.

The impact was even more serious because the actress was not wearing protection, which immediately took her life.

Kun Liu as Sylvester Stallone in “The Expendables 2”

At only 26 years old, the dreams of Kun Liu ended up being Sylvester Stallone’s double during the recording of the second movie of “Los Mercenarios “in 2011.

Liu was victim of a container explosion that was accidentally detonated, although it was planned for a scene that was recorded in Lake Ogyanovo, in Bulgaria, where an explosion would take place.

The incident caused Kun several serious injuries and days later he passed away. His family filed a lawsuit against the recording team and the production company for not having taken the necessary preventive measures.

Paul Mantz and his plan that cost him his life

What started as an idea to give to the film “The flight of fenix” greater realism, ended in complete tragedy. The pilot Paul Mantz died in August 1965 while filming one of the scenes where he himself proposed to director Robert Aldrich that I would fly a plane.

After a hard work of convincing the filmmaker agreed, but just at the moment of landing, Mantz made a bad calculation and crashed against a mound in the desert of Yuma, Arizona, causing him to die instantly, while his flight companion was seriously injured.

Survivors of death behind the big screen

Just as there are those who have died in an accident on a recording set, there are also those who survived them. Some examples are the actress Isla Fisher who almost died during the filming of “The Illusions” when a scene was recorded where it is supposed to escape from a water chamber.

In this, Fisher should ask to help, but suddenly she did need to be helped, because the chains that held her tangled up and she was trapped. Finally, a double helped him out by realizing what was happening.

“Everyone thought I was acting fabulous, but actually I was drowning.”

Another actress who managed to survive was Uma Thurman during the filming of the movie “Kill Bill: Vol. 2”, in 2003.

Thurman’s life was put in danger by filming a scene where had to drive a vehicle at full speed, which ended in a fatal accident because the also protagonist of “Pulp Fiction” lost control of it, a fact that left her with knee injuries and a concussion.

“I felt that intense pain and I thought: ‘My God, I will never walk again.’ When I came back from the hospital with a collar, my knees damaged and a great pain in my head from a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset”, Thurman revealed years later.