Francine Gálvez, new host of ‘Madrid Directo’

Francine Gálvez returns to television. The veteran communicator has a new project on the small screen. Will be on Madrid Direct, the Telemadrid magazine, and its objective will be to co-present the space with Emilio Pineda.

“I just do not believe it. As if I had won the lottery. I’m coming home even if it’s not Christmas. And also doing what I like the most, which is getting to know the neighborhoods, gastronomy, culture … in short, everything that my neighbors in Madrid do ”, Gálvez has detailed in statements to the Madrid regional government.

Francine Gálvez presented Blind Confidence. Other sources

A new project that in turn represents a return, since Gálvez was already a reporter for the program between 1997 and 2000. “I came from TVE to be a presenter and was Madrid Direct the program that made me a journalist and reporter ”, she recalled, who highlights that“ at that time all professionals wanted to be in Telemadrid ”.

Not just journalists. “I became friends with John Malcovich and had the opportunity to see how Tom Cruise greeted one by one all the fans who were waiting for him on the street. It was a wonderful and unforgettable time ”, he detailed.

Emilio Pineda and Adela González in ‘Madrid Directo’ TM

At the moment it is unknown if he will be able to relive these moments in this new stage from the set of Madrid Direct, but the truth is that it is a homecoming for her. More if possible in a program in which there has been a deep restructuring, since until last June it was Inmaculada Galván who was in charge of conducting it.

In her place came Adela González, from the failed attempt by Telemadrid to raise the desktop of the regional network with a more youthful and carefree format. It did not work and neither in this new stage where the leadership of the regional government has removed it from the place. Now it’s Gálvez’s turn.