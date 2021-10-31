France: Shocking video of a goal from 68 meters

The fans were amazed. Photo: Getty / Archive

In the French soccer league, a goal from 68 meters away shook to all the public that attended to witness the meeting between the teams Saint-Etienne and Metz, who equalized the score at a goal on Saturday.

The 68-meter goal

The scorer of the goal was Wahbi Khazri of the Saint-Etienne team and granted the tie between both squads. It was in minute 15 and in that way that the ‘Verts’ they leveled on the scoreboard after Metz took the lead in the 9th minute with a direct free kick.

Tunisian international Khazri, who has scored 7 of the 12 goals for the Saint-Etienne in this French league course, is confirmed as an essential piece for the team that is currently in the last places and that has not yet won in this edition of the championship, where it has only six points.

The both from 68 meters is, according to the statistical company Opta, one of the most distant achieved in the history of Ligue 1. Since Opta compiled data, 2006, it is the goal achieved from the furthest distance, surpassing the 66.2 meters from which David Hellebuyck had scored for Nice in 2008.

In the images, Wahbi Khazri observed the goalkeeper a little ahead, and took a shot behind midfield, the ball flew through the sky and made a violent parable, to embed itself in the goal nets.

The goalkeeper tried to react, however, it was too late, the ball had entered the goal. The fans were shocked and could not believe what they had seen. Wahbi Khazri celebrated with his teammates.

The match was from matchday 12 of French Ligue 1, where they also faced the second-placed Lens, who lost 2-1 at Lyon, this Saturday, and could not keep up with the leader Paris Saint-Germain, who on Friday had beaten Lille 2-1.