Forza Horizon 5 Receives Its First Patch Ahead Of Release

We are all already biting our nails to be able to get the hang of Forza Horizon 5, which will be released specifically on November 5. The new from Playground Games is already in the oven of many reviewers, we will tell you a little about the game in our advance of this installment since we were able to test it for a while.

The game’s preload was enabled last week with a size of 103 gigs on Xbox Series, 116 gigs on Xbox One and 103 gigs on its PC version. A not inconsiderable size that you want to gain weight again today.

Forza Horizon 5 receives 20 gigs of additional patch

The game has started to update in some regions, so you may not see the update yet as you read this as is not reaching all users equally. In total 20.85 gigs of content are added that we have no idea about; They can be textures or additional material, of course it is a not inconsiderable patch. We do not know the final weight since patches do not always add, sometimes they simply modify files.

Some users fear that this is not even the post-launch patch as there is no data to confirm that it is. In this way, if you have little disk space, go freeing it because it is possible that something else grows.

Forza Horizon 5 | 20.85BG Update Out | Tweeter Streets pic.twitter.com/o23zO8v6h1 – ◇ Xbox_Serious_X | S ◇ (@Xbox_Series_XS) October 30, 2021

A server is looking forward to seeing it live and direct, and to be able to travel to Mexico to run through its multiple territories and situations that it can offer us. Remember that Forza Horizon 5 will be released on Xbox Game Pass, so if you are a subscriber you can play it for free.