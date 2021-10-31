Fortnite: how to get the ‘Rainbow Motorist’ skin for free

Fornite: ‘Rainbow Motorist’ Skin. (photo: Vandal)

Have you ever thought about what other games are giving their players free items as often as Fortnite? Surely, you will not find any. It’s not about not having them, but rather that Epic Games occasionally give gifts, en masse, which is good for all Battle Royale video game users.

On this occasion, and in addition to the rewards that can be obtained thanks to the Halloween event, the creators of Fortnite have announced a new promotion ‘Recommend to a friend’, that will allow us to obtain the objects

To understand exactly how this promotion works, we will leave you a complete and well-divided list of all the aspects that you must take into account to make the most of it. For this reason and without further ado, let’s get to work:

PROMOTION DATES:

1. You can register for the promotion until next November 15 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time)

2. Once you have registered (I’ll explain how to do it below) you can follow the steps until January 11, 2022 at 1:00 am (Peruvian time), then the action ends

STEPS YOU MUST FOLLOW:

1. You must first log in with your Epic account by clicking on the link here.

2. Once you have done it, you may need to complete missions within the game (they are explained one by one in the next section).

3. You must complete these challenges with a friend who has played Fortnite for less than 120 minutes in the last 30 days.

MISSIONS AND REWARDS

1. Invite a friend to play Fortnite. Reward: Charging screen

2. Play with this friend. Reward: Wrapped Weapon

3. A total of 3 are in the top 10. Reward: Delta wing

4. Kill 10 opponents who are playing him. Reward: Beak

5. Level up 60. Reward: ‘Rainbow Motorist Skin’

FORTNITE AS THE NEXT MOVIE?

It seems that Epic games he wants to diversify his business due to the legal problems he is having with Google and Apple to carry his game Fortnite to billions of devices quickly and easily, And it seems his next step is to release a movie based on his popular game.

Fornite. (photo: HobbyConsolas)

Of course, if it comes to fruition, Epic Games would launch a Fortnite movie, which, according to the medium, “was also discussed.” The on-screen experience comes from former Lucasfilm members who joined the company this year.

One of them is the former vice president of physical production of the film studio, Jason mcgatlin. He previously served as an executive producer on all current Disney Star Wars films.

The very complex history of Fortnite It has spanned more than a dozen seasons so far, with increasingly elaborate live events, cutscenes, and campaign snippets. It also welcomed a canonical crossover from Marvel in the video game and told a part of the story through an official Batman comic series.

People who work in the company and are aware of the situation could give some statements: “Epic Games is exploring the possibility of launching an entertainment division focused on scripted video programming.”they pointed out. “The manufacturer of the successful video game Fortnite seeks to diversify amid legal battles with Apple and Google that have damaged its ability to expand in the mobile market.”

