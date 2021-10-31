Former player and commentator Jerry Remy passes away

Jerry Remy, a former Boston Red Sox player who later became part of the broadcast booth that covered the team for NESN, died Saturday night at the age of 68.

Remy had walked away from his role as a NESN analyst for the Red Sox games on August 4 to undergo treatment for lung cancer. He said at the time that “as I have done before and will continue to do so, I will fight this with everything I have.”

He returned for the ceremonial first pitch on October 5 when the Red Sox faced the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card game. They took him to the field in a car and he pitched, while using an oxygen tank, towards Dennis Eckersley, his former teammate and one of his partners in the broadcast booth.

“Jerry Remy grew up in Massachusetts supporting the Red Sox and lived his dream as a beloved player and broadcaster with the team. He forged a personal connection with Boston fans and inspired many with his fight against cancer. The Players Association Unites to Jerry’s family, friends and fans mourning his loss, “the MLB Players Association said in a statement.

Remy was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He relapsed multiple times, including this year.

Former teammate Fred Lynn was among those who paid tribute to Remy on social media, tweeting: “Today I lost a great teammate and friend. A true player and an important part of the entire Red Sox Nation. RIP Remdog.”

Don Orsillo, his former broadcast partner with NESN, tweeted: “Thank you for 21 years of friendship. Today I am nowhere without you. You showed me the correct @MLB form. I know I will still text you 3 times a day . I’m lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN “.

Remy, who was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on November 8, 1952, played second base for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and joined the NESN booth in 1988, becoming a beloved broadcaster for the franchise.

He was selected for his only All-Star Game in 1978 when he hit .278 with 24 doubles, 6 triples, 2 home runs and 33 RBIs. He also stole 30 bases.

Remy began his major league career with the California Angels in 1975 and spent his first three seasons with that organization. Overall, he hit .275 with 140 doubles, 38 triples, 7 home runs and 399 RBIs. He also had 208 stolen bases during his 10 years in the majors.