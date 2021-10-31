For this reason the Young Classic is of the utmost attention for Ricardo Gareca

The technician Ricardo Gareca will have special attention during the classic between América and Cruz Azul

Strikers writing October 31, 2021 · 15:01 hs

This Sunday a new edition of the Young Classic will be played at the Azteca Stadium between the Águilas del América and Cruz Azul, in a match that will once again generate expectation in Mexican football and its surroundings.

For this commitment there is no risk on the part of the Solari team in losing the first place in the league. While the Blues being in the seventh position of the table, they need the three points to climb positions facing the league.

Among the different private duels that the engagement will have is the one starring Yoshimar Yotún and Pedro Aquino, both players of the Peruvian national team. Precisely the coach Ricardo Gareca will have special attention in the game, two of his main midfielders will be on the court and with the return of the qualifying rounds just around the corner, there is fear of a possible injury.

It is precisely the America player who has been under observation in the event of a possible relapse of his injury. ‘Tigre’ Gareca will have to wait for the amount of time that Solari could use him during the match.