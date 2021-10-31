Five essential habits to guarantee the well-being of the elderly | Health | Magazine

Caring for the health and well-being of the elderly is of vital importance; paying attention to your mental health and general well-being is critical.

Seniors often suffer from functional, physical and health limitations, but by incorporating certain important habits into their daily routine they can improve their quality of life. “Family and social support in the inclusion of these practices, as routines, is essential to guarantee their overall well-being and prevent future complications,” explains nutritionist Adriana Fuentes, spokesperson for Farmacias Económica, a company that shares the following recommendations.

1. Regular physical activity: Keeping the body active not only helps to tone muscles and maintain bone-joint quality, it also contributes to the nervous and immune systems and to the general health of the body. There is scientific evidence on the decrease in mortality and disease risks thanks to physical activity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), It is advisable to allocate at least 20 or 30 minutes of physical exercise in older adults frequently 3 to 5 days a week. The most recommended exercises are moderate cardiovascular, resistance, calisthenics with weights, balance, tai chi and yoga.

2. Skin care: Although there are usually senile spots on the skin, the ideal is always to protect it from the sun with sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) greater than 60; This will decrease the risk of new spots and serious complications that could be carcinogenic. Constant hydration is a fundamental factor in skin care, especially in older adults who tend to become dehydrated more easily and lose more skin elasticity; Due to this, it is recommended to drink between 1 and 2.5 liters of water a day.

3. Caring for bones and joints: Collagen is essential for the formation, repair, and maintenance of cartilage, bones, and muscles in the body. Over the years, it diminishes its properties and affects various body systems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 50% of the world’s population over 60 years of age suffer from osteoarthritis or osteoarthritis. For this reason, it is advisable to supplement this lack of collagen by the hand of a specialist, to know the type of product and recommended dose in each particular case.

4. Hygiene: Cleaning products, such as soaps of all kinds and shampoos, should have a neutral pH to avoid skin irritations. The expert María Eugenia Cantos recommends keep the skin of the body and face hydrated, and use dermatologically tested creams to avoid reactions or allergies. Dental hygiene is of equal importance; fluoride toothpaste should be applied to the teeth after each meal; In the case of having false teeth, they must be cleaned with the same periodicity to avoid irritation in the gums and future complications.

5. Vitamins and minerals: Over the years the body stops fully assimilating vitamins and minerals from food. Although a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fish is always recommended, in many cases it may be necessary to supplement this diet. According to the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), vitamins and minerals such as copper, folate (folic acid), iron, selenium, zinc and vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D are essential in the proper functioning of the immune system. Other important vitamins for the elderly are: