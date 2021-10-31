Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder finally resumes

It has been a long time, there have been some complications, but finally there is good news within the creative process of Thor: Love and Thunder, the next from Marvel Studios.

Not even inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the franchise with the most sagas, it is easy to have more than one trilogy. However, the feat was accomplished, so far, by Thor. The hero will be the first to have a fourth installment. Surprisingly, having had A dark world (the second of the line), which was one of the worst ranked films of the UCM, the sequence has been maintained.

Part of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of Taika waititi. The filmmaker directed Ragnarok, which despite being different and having a much more comical tone than the previous ones, convinced the executives of the company.

With this, the filmmaker was called in to renew and direct one more. The creative is in command of Love and thunder. This title will focus on the conversion of Jane foster to Thor, inheriting the powers of his partner, the god of thunder. For this, the great return of Natalie Portman on the paper.

The film had been finished shooting in June of this year, greatly advancing filming. However, there was a wide hiatus until now, when users on social networks confirmed their return to the set.

As usual in Marvel, the production company carries out ‘re-shoots’, which is an additional phase for the photography direction.

On the other hand, the feature film, in addition to having Portman and obviously Chris Hemsworth, in the leading role, will see the arrival of new stars to the UCM. Christian bale will play the great villain, Gorr, the butcher of the gods. At the same time, Russell crowe will give life to Zeus.

With this, Love and Thunder was planned for May 2022, but after the change in the studio’s calendar, its release was set for July 8 of next year.

Source: Twitter