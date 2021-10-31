Fernando Signorini, physical trainer for Chivas and Diego Maradona

The Guadalajara member remembers Diego just on the day he would turn 61.

Chivas’ physical trainer who was Diego Maradona’s personal trainer

By: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez OCT. 30. 2021

An important actor in the life of Diego Armando Maradona works at Chivas as part of the coaching staff of Marcelo Michel Leaño; It is about Fernando Signorini, who was the physical trainer of the Argentine star and accompanied him at all times. Maradona died last year and today he would celebrate his 61st birthday.

Signorini was with César Luis Menotti in Barcelona and worked with Michel Leaño in Liga BBVA Expansión MX teams. He was also Messi’s physical coach in the Argentine national team and now lives third stage in Mexico with Chivas.

His relationship with Maradona was extensive, emotional ties linked him to the Argentine “10” and it was in a program in his country where he revealed that he would have spent his whole life with Diego, with whom he shared great moments in the Napoli.

“Diego was a guy with whom I could have shared my whole life, but with Maradona not a minute, because it was unbearable because of everything that was generated around him, especially during his time in Napoli. It was like being in a spikey hair with a shark inside ”.

He worked with Diego Maradona from 1983 to 1994 and it all started when Andoni Goicoetxea broke the star’s ankle. The Chivas member has vivid memories of Pelusa, who was his best friend.

“Diego it’s so deep inside me that I have it with me. I am connected with wonderful, unforgettable memories, “he said in a talk with the Argentine program La Casa Invita, where he spoke several anecdotes with Maradona.