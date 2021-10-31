Fátima Segovia opens her OnlyFans: How much does it cost to subscribe to your account?

Fátima Segovia announces the opening of her OnlyFans account. (Photo: Instagram)

Look for extra income. Fátima Segovia, better known in the artistic world as ‘La Chuecona’, joined the OnlyFans fever, so she made it known on Instagram. The model announced the opening of her account, where she promised content that will arouse the curiosity of more than one.

Through a video that she published, the comic actress invited her true followers to subscribe to her account. She promised to please her fans with content that they will not be able to see on any other platform.

“ Not allowed for cardiacs. I will upload daily content and on Saturdays I will broadcast live ”, The model wrote to reveal what the dynamics will be like within her OnlyFans, which already has more than 80 subscribers.

If you want a fan of Fatima Segovia and you want to closely follow its content, here we will tell you how much the minimum subscription costs. According to the platform, to be able to see the exclusive content for a month you will have to pay $ 20.

There are also promotions for those who wish to pay in advance for more than a month. $ 57 for three months, $ 108 for 6 months, and $ 204 for 1 year. Would you dare to do it?

Fátima Segovia and the rate of your OnlyFans account. (Photo: OF Capture)

FÁTIMA SEGOVIA DEFENDS HIMSELF FROM CRITICS

Although many of his fans were happy for this new foray, there was some criticism against Fatima Segovia for opening your account OnlyFans, as many questioned her for venturing into this business despite being on television.

Far from ignoring the bad comments, the comic actress did not hesitate to respond to a user who asked her: “How bad are you doing on television?” The model’s response was immediate.

“ I’m doing super good! with my two companies even more and my third venture is coming that I am launching at the end of November. My OnlyFans is only for my most loyal fans ”, Answered Fatima Segovia.

FÁTIMA SEGOVIA: WHO IS IT?

Fatima Segovia gained great popularity by participating in the comedy show JB’s Wasap, which was broadcast in Latina. It was in this space where they baptized her as ‘La chuecona’. From that moment he did not stop growing on Instagram, gaining more than 1 million fans.

The model is one of the trusted comic actresses of Jorge Benavides, who decided to take her to JB on ATV after the previous show she was on decided not to renew the contract.

Likewise, a few months ago he was in the eye of the storm because in a parody they denounced that he was the victim of harassment by one of the team members, whose name was never revealed.

