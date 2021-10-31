Fashion lover and singing in the shower

As one of the newest stars in Hollywood, the success of Anya Taylor-Joy was almost instantaneous since she captivated the whole world from Netflix, with the series Gambit de dama, with the steps of a career that has a lot to do with the best chess moves.

That is why he captured the flashes of photographers when he arrived at the Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of the thriller The Mystery of Soho (Last Night in Soho), which also went through other prestigious festivals in Toronto, Zurich and Tokyo.

How did your life change with the fame of Lady’s Gambit?

Everything is very strange, but what makes me happy the most is that I love every new job that I get. At one point I was worried about losing that love. And it did not disappear. I am grateful to continue to have the same passion as always.

Is Hollywood the dream you envisioned or are there times when it can turn into a nightmare?

Well, I wouldn’t call it a nightmare, but it’s like everything, there are good parts and bad parts, although it is always possible to find exceptionally beautiful people.

Is your perspective of success still the same?

I don’t know … I feel very lucky to have worked on everything I have done so far.

And every day that passes I like acting more. I’m here for work. Success is wonderful, but at the end of the day, what matters most to me is getting up and going to work with the same enthusiasm as always. And in that sense, I feel incredibly privileged by the opportunity to continue working.

Do you give yourself the same tastes as before? What would be, for example, a perfect exit, away from the cameras?

Anything that has to do with dancing in a healthy environment. I can’t stand those places where people are standing with a drink in hand, looking at each other without doing anything. Makes me crazy. I love going out dancing, for eight hours, non-stop. That is my dream.

And chess?

(Laughs) I love chess, although I had to give up a bit to try to learn something new in the other film jobs I’ve been doing.

THE ORIGIN

Although she was born in Miami on April 16, 1996 with the name of Anya Josephine Mrrie Taylor-Joy, it surprises

completely see her speak perfect Spanish with an Argentine accent. The explanation becomes much easier when knowing that at that time the parents were only on vacation in the United States. The family even lived in Buenos Aires, until they moved to London, where she for a time refused to learn English, hoping to return to Argentina. Maintaining triple US-Argentine-British citizenship, she is the first to remember that she did not feel comfortable in another country where Spanish was not spoken. “She was too English to be Argentine and too Argentine to be English.”

That was the big reason why he decided to leave high school, because of so many ridicules, at just 16 years old.

But luck was on her side when, for a simple walk through the famous English Harrods, she was discovered by none other than Sarah Doukas, the founder of the Storm Management modeling agency. Acting was the next step, in the comedy Vampire Academy (although her scenes were left out with editing).

On television he appeared in the series Endeavor and Atlantis. And in film, she garnered better attention with her huge eyes when she premiered The Witch at the Sundance Film Festival. The following year he also showed off at the Toronto International Film Festival with the story of a young Barack Obama in Barry.

But the first real success was with the character of Casey Cooke in the production of Sliver, and the sequels of Crystal and The protégé.

But of course, nothing can compare to the immediate popularity she gained with the Golden Globe and the Emmy nomination for Lady’s Gambit.

That Beth Harmon character, as a chess prodigy so dependent on drugs and alcohol, became the most watched Netflix original series of the moment, with more than 60 million households.

As the Viking thriller The Northman with Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke prepares to release in 2022, as well as another secret film production with Robert De Niro, Rami Malek and Christian Bale, Joy premieres The Mystery of Soho.

The common point between the Lady’s Gambit and your character in The Soho Mystery is that they both take place in the 60s. How much do you identify with that time?

Honestly, the style of music that I always liked is the music of the 60s. And that’s why I love those characters so much, because I usually make a list of songs, a playlist, to identify with my characters.

Your character in Soho Mystery also resembles that of Lady’s Gambit as someone who has a hard time finding his place and achieving a dream. Did you feel that style of pressure early in your career or did you feel uncomfortable in a particular place?

I guess we all go through something similar at some point in life, whether it’s childhood with school or in the setting of a new job. It seems to me that it is something very universal.

But I definitely connect with the hunger of my character Sandy for wanting to be part of this world, because I did not know anyone in the film industry, although I knew that I wanted to be part of this world and I was looking for my own way to enter. I’ve always heard that phrase, that to be successful you need to be in the right place, at the right time. And in youth one thinks “I can’t do anything to be in the right place at the right time”. But today I feel that I am in the right place, at the right time.

Is your good taste in fashion also something that stands out in front of and behind the cameras? Does the fashion of a good wardrobe help in acting?

I was always passionate about fashion. I like to dress well. And it’s what I also love about The Soho Mystery, because of the brilliant costumes they designed, with the 60’s style that stands out so much.

Honestly, I don’t know who my character is until I look in the mirror and feel like he has the right wardrobe. It is only when I realize what that person chooses to cover their body each morning that I begin to understand that individual much more, as if meeting him for the first time. Once I am with the hairstyle, makeup and wardrobe of my character, there I can say “Ah, that’s the way this person is” and just then, I feel like I can do a good job.

Directed by Edgar Wright, in The Soho Mystery, Anya stars as fledgling singer Sandie in a dreamlike psychological thriller when she meets another fledgling fashion designer who has mysteriously reached the 1960s from … . the future.

But glamor is not all that it seems and the dreams of the past have to do with something much darker than it appears.

Was the part where you got to sing as easy as the performance?

I am one of those who always sing in the shower, but never on stage. And that part made me panic, although it was just as exciting. The director, Edgar Wright, was also very supportive and in the end we had a lot of fun. We even expanded on several of the themes of the cinema, which at a certain point barely appear for 90 seconds. And we recorded the rest on the soundtrack album, to add much longer versions.

And the choreographies? We had an amazing choreographer named Jen White, who was with us the whole time, because the choreography went beyond the dance sequences. It had to feel like a dream, even in the scenes where she didn’t dance. Everything was very well choreographed, like the mirror sequences that are always on camera. It was very complicated, but a lot of fun. It’s the coolest thing I ever did.

