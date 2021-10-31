Fall-winter hair trends: how to style your hair

New season and new look? Maybe after the summer you feel like a drastic change, to cut your losses or a change of color. Or you may still be thinking about it and prefer to try new hairstyles and ways to give life to your hair. Be that as it may, today in COOL We advance you the hair trends that will stomp this fall / winter. Get inspired by us!

The trends you need to know

The bob cut

We all know that a good time to clean up your hair is after the summer. Maybe that’s why this trend never goes out of style. The bob cut at chin level is one of the most elegant and in turn daring, but it is always there.

Leafy bangs

Comes to life every fall / winter: the bang. This season we have two options: dense and marked curtain effect or dense above the brow. Which one do you prefer?

Shaggy cut

Another hair trend for this season is inspired by the 70’s, whose aesthetic is always reminiscent of autumn. With multiple options when combing and parting, it always brings an air fresh and young.

The blonde color

This season blonde hair is gaining strength. Yes it is true that ash are the winners, especially with nuances Walnut. Another good option is the sandy blonde.

The truth is that blonde has never gone out of style, and if we take a look at Hollywood actresses, blonde has always been present. From Marilyn Monroe, through Brigitte Bardot and reaching Margot Robbie or Amanda Seyfried.