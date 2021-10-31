Faced with energy reform, Alsea says that 50% of its electricity comes from the CFE

Alsea, the Mexican restaurant franchise company, assured that the conglomerate pays more than 50% of the cost of electricity through the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

“Alsea directly to CFE we pay more than 50% of our spending in Mexico through it and we are always with the agreements that correspond to the regime,” explained Rafael Contreras, Director of Administration and Finance of Alsea in a press conference.

In addition, he assured that in Mexico they seek to reduce the consumption of kilowatt hours (kWh) in the 2,159 branches of the different brands of restaurants that operate in the country, with the aim of reduce spending on this item, regardless of what happens with the electricity reform, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Regarding the energy reform, we emphasize that on the issue of energy supply, since we at Alsea have always relied on the schemes recognized by law, covering the corresponding electricity rates and our objective is to collaborate with moderate and sustainable consumption in all regions ”, he stressed.

Regarding the 3.15% inflation experienced during 2020, according to the Bank of Mexico, the manager pointed out that in Alsea was positioned overall at 5.5%, which forced them to advance purchases with suppliers to avoid shortages of products such as wings and cheese.

“More than we were concerned about the price of some products, which we are concerned about, was the shortage of some products that we saw could happen as it happened with the wings in certain months and what we did was have more inventory and it helped us not to have a shortage for our customers. Today we also take advantage of the fact that one of the most important products for Alsea, such as cheese, we made an important purchase at a good price and we have until next year ”, he commented.

For 2022, it estimated an inflation of 6.5% in the costs of the products and regarding the investment plans they foresee to allocate 4,000 million pesos, of which 45% will go to new Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza branch openings.

“For the coming year we see that due to the recovery that is taking place and the opportunities to open new restaurants are being very good and we are projecting more than 4,000 million pesos and of these 45% is for openings. It would be between 130 and 150 new openings and we are very focused on Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza ”, concluded Contreras.

