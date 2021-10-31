F1 2021: Christian Horner confesses why Checo has improved his performance in the last races with Red Bull

The countdown to the Mexican Grand Prix continues its course. The Aztec fans are very excited about what I can do Czech Prez in the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez, since he is living his best moment as a Red Bull Racing driver.

The United States GP was proof of this. Sergio had a great weekend showing a great pace from the Free, passing through Qualy and crowning his improvement with a third place in Austin.

For this reason, Christian Horner, head of the Austrian squire, gave his point of view on the improvement of Czech performance: “I think it’s confidence. I saw it doing it in the last few races. In Monza I was strong, in Sochi I was strong, I should have been on the podium in both races.”

“He was strong in Istanbul and he’s been at that pace all weekend (in America), so I think it’s just confidence. Lor do we need delivered at this time of year “, said to Motorsport.

“I think we are working to find a configuration that works for him and managing to optimize the car a bit more around its style, “he added.

Never in the history of the Mexican GP, ​​a local rider has been on the podium, so the tapato has a great opportunity to continue increasing his legacy.

Photos: Reuters

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state