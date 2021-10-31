Exercising after age 50 slows aging

Study published in Obesity Reviews find that the obesity accelerates actively the process of aging due to lack of physical activity and a healthy diet.

Much research tells us that even adults older than 50 years can combat the effects of old age by implement Some habits and routines of exercise.

Some of the physical activities they recommend are:

1.Training

This study he published in Cell Metabolism reported that you can reverse significantly the processes of aging cellular and muscular in older people. As we age, the mitochondria in our cells gradually lose their ability to generate energy.

However, this work indicates that stimulates aging cells to create more protein, which stops the process at the cellular level.

2 aerobic exercise

Study indicated that only six months of exercise aerobic can help reverse the effect of aging in the brain.

3.Dance

Experts suggest that dancing can be more effective to turn back the time than other forms of exercise.

Research shows that dancing can slow down the cognitive impairment and the poor balance.

4.Cycling

There are many reasons, especially today, to seek younger and stronger immune systems. Fortunately, the science says go out for a walk in bike can regularly help to promote just that.

Finally, experts mentioned that not only physical activity constant helps encourage the process of aging, as long as they keep healthy nutrition.

