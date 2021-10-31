Exercise for memory and concentration skills

The chess it does not give you what you do not have, but it enhances innate faculties and it has a very beneficial influence on the development of the personality ”, stated the great teacher and pedagogue Boris Slotinik.

Even the former world champion Susan Polgar has said: “Chess encourages decision making, the critical and logical thinking, it provides strategies to solve problems as well as strengthens the capacity of resistance. It also exercises memory and increases concentration capacity and self-control ”.

That is why it is plausible that Subdirectorate of Education of the Mayor’s Office of Coyoacán, through the General Directorate of Social Development and Economic Development, has programmed a Chess Workshop for children from 6 to 14 years old.

Starts on Saturday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ana María Hernández Center, Avenida Pacífico 181, Barrio de la Concepción. Free registration by calling 55-55-54-96-69, or at the Coordination of the Community Development Center. It will also start a workshop for adults over 60, beginners level, also free, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Through a energetic counterattack, White exploits Black’s weaknesses and wins.

White: Isaak Boleslavsky

Black: Andor Lilienthal

Moscow, 1941, Latvian Gambit.

1.e4 e5 2.Nf3 d5 3.Nxe5 Qe7 4.d4 f6 5.Nd3 dxe4 6.Nf4 Qf7 7.Nd2 Bf5 8.g4 Bg6 9.Bc4 Qd7 10.Qe2 Qxd4 11.Ne6 Qb6 12.Nxe4 Nd7 13. Bf4 Ne5 14.0–0–0 Bf7 15.N4g5 (Diagram. Surprising central maneuver) fxg5 16.Bxe5 Bxe6 17.Bxc7, Black surrenders. 1-0.

