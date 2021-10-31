Everything you need to know about Red Bull Show Run in Reforma con Checo

The atmosphere of Formula 1 begins to be felt in Mexico and the good time of Checo Pérez makes this more special with the Red Bull team, which already had acceptance by the Mexican fans, but this 2021 looks to be spectacular with the Show Run México del next November 3 in Mexico City.

Checo Pérez will give a free exhibition in Paseo de la Reforma aboard the RB7, the car that Red Bull used in 2011, in the time of Sebastian Vettel, just like it did in Dallas, Texas and here we tell you all you need to know.

Advancement for Mexico: This is how the Show Run of Checo Pérez and Red Bull was lived in Dallas

What is the Red Bull Show Run?

It is an exhibition of the Formula 1 team in which Checo Pérez competes. The event aims to bring Formula 1 closer to the general public, regardless of whether they attend the weekend of November 5 to 7, Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack.

The event lasts four hours and the main attraction is precisely Checo, who will give a few laps on Paseo de la Reforma aboard the car that Sebastian Vettel used in 2011. The car with which he will compete in the Mexican Grand Prix will be being assembled and configured for the race.

In addition to the visual spectacle, at the time of the departure of Checo’s car you must prepare your ears because listening to the roar of an F1 car is another show, so the recommendation is to wear ear protection.

Thanks to the entire Mexican and Latino community, they made me feel at home! 🇺🇸🇲🇽

See you next week!#redbullshowrun #Dallas pic.twitter.com/j8sJM1xxbq – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 16, 2021

Where is the Red Bull Show Run?

For this event, the road of the Paseo de la Reforma road between the roundabouts will be closed from the Angel of Independence to the Diana the Huntress roundabout, so if you use this road, take precautions and take other roads into account.

Will there be a COVID protocol?

Yes, and therefore you must wear a mask at all times, otherwise they will not let you pass.

“Masks will be required for all participants and event staff, and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks as well and keep a healthy distance”says Red Bull.

How can I get to the Show Run?

If your option is to arrive by public transport, the subway stations that can bring you closer are Insurgents (you walk on Genoa and arrive at Reforma), Seville (you walk on Sevilla street and you arrive at La Diana Cazadora) and Chapultepec (Look for the exit towards Reforma and you will reach the BBVA Tower).

If your option is Metrobus, Reforma station It leaves you right at the crossroads between Insurgentes and Reforma, so you will have to walk along this last road. Insurgentes station also leaves you (walk on Genoa to Reforma), at same as hamburg (Go around or cross the Reforma 222 shopping center).

If your option is to arrive by private car, taxi or transport service by application, then the access roads are the streets River Tiber, River Gudalquivir, River Nile, Prague, Oxford, Warsaw, Lancaster and Florence.

What time does Checo Pérez start and what time does Checo Pérez leave?

The meeting time is at 9:30 a.m., although the activity program is scheduled to start at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 3.

Checo will do several laps in this sector of Paseo de la Reforma in four shifts, spread over a period of an hour and a half and at the end a surprise act is promised.

Here is the full program

10:00 National Kart Fight Final

11:00 Welcome to the public

11:20 Return of Mateo García

11:30 Red Bull Racing Car Lap 1 (Checo Pérez)

11:45 Aaron Colton Show (Moto Stunt)

12:00 Red Bull Racing Car Lap 2 (Checo Pérez)

12:15 Benito Guerra Show (Rally)

12:30 Red Bull Racing Car Lap 3 (Checo Pérez)

12:45 Red Bull Battle Exhibition (Aczino)

12:50 Red Bull Racing Car Lap 4 (Checo Pérez)

13:00 Surprise act