Errors in the treatment of Helicobacter pylori

Some patients are wrongly receiving therapies that do not tend to be highly effective in controlling the disease

Helicobacter pylori bacteria.

The question raised by some scientists with the new study and published research is the effectiveness that certain patients diagnosed with Helicobacter pylori may have regarding the role of a therapy or a triple scheme instead of a quadruple one, in the eradication of the bacteria, which if not cared for and treated in time can be mortal.

“Even after more than 30 years of experience in the treatment of Helicobacter pylori, the ideal scheme to treat this infection has not yet been defined. The European H. pylori Treatment Registry is a good mapping global current situation around the treatment of H. pylori, which allows not only the continuous evaluation of the integration of clinical recommendations agreed in medical consensus, but also the possible strategies for improvement “, the researchers point out.

According to the study, one of the most common errors when treating the bacteria was the triple types of treatment, since they deduced that they are less effective, as they would fail from 20 to 40%. “According to this study, a triple regimen was administered as first-line treatment in 46% of the cases. In general the frequency of treatment prescriptions Triple decreased from more than 50% in 2013 to close to 40% in 2019. More significant improvements were achieved in this field in Spain, where the use of triple treatments decreased from 24% in 2014 to 0% in 2019. According to researchers, this finding serves as a “paradigmatic example of improvement over time,” the study says.

The academics emphasized that “overwhelming evidence” welcomes the therapy for 14 days; however, 69% of triple treatment durations and 58% of the quadruple therapy cases were 7 or 10 days. At the same time, the treatment triple with this duration showed only an 81% rate of improvement of the condition, you found 88% in 14 days, and the treatment Quadruple was only 80% effective at 7-10 days, but 90% effective at 14 days.

“Fortunately, this error was found progressively less frequently, and today the prescription of the drug has almost completely disappeared. standard triple treatment scheme for 7 days, “say the researchers.

The study authors noted that effectiveness depends on the suppression of the acid using pump inhibitors of protons to improve the cure rate, since the treatment regimens of 6 to 10%, however, the recent study showed that 48% of the triple treatments included inhibitors of the proton pump in dose low.

“From another perspective, the daily dose of proton pump inhibitors has increased from a dose equivalent to 54 mg of omeprazole in 2013 to 104 mg in 2019,” they concluded.

