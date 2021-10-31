Emma Watson reappears in an androgynous blouse and pants outfit

Ladies and gentlemen, Emma Watson is back. After more than a year of having any public appearances at red carpets or special events, british actress returned to shine on the scene during the event Earthshot Prize 2021 (yes, the same one that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended), a ceremony that aims to reward initiatives in favor of the environment.

After truly uncertain times that red carpets ceased, it’s no wonder you’ve forgotten what it was like to see a high-caliber celebrity as it is. actress Emma Watson on a red carpet. But do not worry, we are here to remind you that the actress has been responsible and forerunner of wearing pants to a red carpet (MET Gala 2016) and now, in the middle of 2021, she relives this refreshing stylistic twist with a design from the emerging creator. Harris Reed.

This was the return of Emma Watson to the red carpets

Emma Watson wore a design by up-and-coming creator Harris Reed. Neil mockford

It is a piece belonging to her spring / summer 2022 ready to wear collection with which she debuted at the last New York Fashion Week, a two-piece set based on a kind of puffed white tulle blouse, with lace details on the neckline and matching with wide leg pants in black tone. To conclude with a flourish, the protagonist of ‘The advantages of being invisible’ accessorized with chunky soled boots. Voila! Emma’s edgy fashion sense has returned to the scene.

It is probably this sense that made perfect amalgamation with Harris reed, who dressed Iman for the most recent edition of the MET Gala. The truth is that, with pieces that at first glance might seem simple, the 25-year-old designer makes you turn to see them yes or yes. He explained it to Vogue Runway at the presentation of his first collection: ‘It’s all about being huge and being seen.’ To this we must add that it does not matter what gender you belong to, because the design that Emma wears was originally modeled by a man.

With her light brown hair in a classic bob cut, Emma Watson It ended up reminding us how much her presence at celebrity events was missed. That dreamy touch, slightly androgynous and powerful on its own, screams his name everywhere and the carpet greets him with glee.