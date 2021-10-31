Emma Watson has the basic coats for next winter

Emma Watson has one of the lowest profiles in Hollywood. This is not to say that she is not the owner of a great super casual and chic style both on the street and on the red carpets. Today we will focus on his large and summarized selection of coats for him winter.

Leather, blazer or covered, these are some of the garments of coat what else do we use in winter, either on sunny days or on cloudy and rainy days.

Emma Watson shows us three coats unmissable in our wardrobe for the coldest time of the year:

Plaid cover

The plaid coat is a wardrobe classic and Emma Watson says it is a must have. Photo: Pinterest.

The checkered pattern will be the most used of the winter 2022 and Emma Watson you already know. Besides being a super versatile print, it is very wintery and goes perfect in a long coat. She gave it her casual touch with her jeans, basic T-shirt and loafers, in total black.

Leather

The leather jacket opens the mid-season season and continues into winter. Photo: InStyle.

The leather jacket is a timeless classic. It goes with all the looks that we can imagine, from the most informal to the most formal and elegant. Emma Watson He decided to wear it in a basic outfit with clothes that we all have like the white t-shirt, a pair of cropped jeans and some black ballerinas.

Puffer

The puffer jacket was a hit in 2021 and will repeat it in 2022. Photo: Pinterest.

The jacket puffer has been a success this 2021 and returns for the winter 2022. You can wear it short, cropped or super long like the one you chose Emma Watson.

The actress opted again for a total look in black and sporty with leggings, sweater, wool hat and white boot-style sneakers. A jacket that will be 10 with your sports or casual looks.

Get inspired by the classics coats from Emma Watson for this one winter and we assure you that you will not fail in any look.