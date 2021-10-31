Emily Blunt will be in ‘Oppenheimer’, the last film by Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer, the latest project by director Christopher Nolan is putting together all its pieces little by little. If a few weeks ago we learned that Cillian Murphy would star in this biopic about the famous physicist, now we have been able to know that Emily Blunt will also be in the movie. It will be the first time that the interpreter works with Nolan, unlike Murphy, a recurring actor in his filmography. In the same way that its premiere with Blunt, there will be a change in the production totally different from what the filmmaker has us used to, because after many years working with Warner Bros, this biopic will reach theaters thanks to Universal Pictures, under some conditions highly advantageous to Nolan.

According to information from Deadline, Emily Blunt would play Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, Robert Oppenheimer’s wife. The two actors recently agreed on A quiet place 2 and this time they will be husband and wife. The story comes from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer.

After the sequel to the John krasinski, Blunt appeared this summer in Jungle cruise, the movie based on the famous Disney attraction. It is currently filming the Serie The English, the story of a woman who seeks revenge on the person responsible for her son. For his part, Murphy has been working on the preparations for what will be the final season of Peaky blinders. The one that we will not know if he will be, because his retirement from acting was not very clear to us is Michael Caine. The actor, in a secondary way, is usually present as a talisman in the director’s films.

Oppenheimer will be released exclusively in theaters, with at least 100 days, figures considerably higher than the 45 days of exclusivity that seem to have been established in the industry due to the pandemic. In addition, Nolan will be able to prevent any other Universal film from being released near his own, with a limit of up to three weeks. Its premiere is scheduled for July 2023, the favorite season premiere of the director who has been premiering his productions for several years, as a kind of talisman.