Emily Blunt says she has no regrets saying no to being Black Widow

Now what Scarlett Johansson kicked the board and sued Disney for what he believes was not fulfilling his contract for Black widow (He alleges that the film was released simultaneously in theaters on the Disney + streaming platform, and that was not in his arrangement, so he lost profit as a percentage of the box office in cinemas), remember that Emily blunt It could be Natasha Romanoff gives the chills.

I interviewed the Londoner Blunt (38) on the occasion of the premiere of Jungle cruise, which from this Friday is available at an additional cost on Disney +, and from Thursday it will be shown in theaters.

In addition to being a great actress, Emily Blunt was the girlfriend of Michael Bublé, current husband of Luisana Lopilato. In 2005, the singer and Blunt met at an event in Australia. Soon after, they started dating. However, things did not work out and in July 2008, after three years of dating, Emily Blunt and Michael Bublé separated.



Apparently, the reason was that Bublé was unfaithful with the model Tiffany Bromley, who admitted to taking photos of the singer naked, photos that later went viral.

Blunt, who and has his stint at Disney, since he starred The return of Mary PoppinsFor example, she had originally been chosen to play Natasha Romanoff / Back Widow in Iron man 2 (2010). But by then he dropped out of the project.



Why wasn’t Black Widow

It was not contract issues, but due to a filming date clash I had with another movie: Gulliver’s Travels, with Jack Black.

What is said, a visionary …

In Zoom’s interview with Blunt he was also Dwayne johnson, his partner in the film that is based on the ride, the attraction of Disney theme parks, such as Frank, the captain of the boat that takes the botanical doctor played by Blunt upriver through the Amazon, and who goes in search of a mythical tree whose petals would have healing powers.



And, not knowing anything about what would happen, two weeks ago I asked Blunt …

-Emily, do you regret having said no to playing Black Widow in “Iron Man 2”?

-Dwayne: We have talked about it.



-Emily: No, no, no, none. I think Scarlett (Johansson) has been absolutely brilliant. And it was for a few different reasons that I didn’t do it (work on the film), and I couldn’t do it. But no, I think Scarlett is amazing. I love her as an actress, I love her as a person, and I know that… I have always believed that what is mine is mine, and what is someone else is someone else’s. And that (the role of Black Widow) was always intended to be someone else’s.

-Dwayne: I always thought Emily would be a great invisible woman.

-Emily: Yes…

-Dwayne: As the sequel to The invisible man. Just do The invisible womanBut not where Elisabeth Moss is playing the role, but where she is actually invisible.



All very funny, but it is known that Dwayne Johnson charged more than Blunt, and now that the rumor has spread that Emma Stone is evaluating whether she also initiates a lawsuit for the same reason as Scarlett Johansson, but for Cruella, is not going to be that Blunt, protagonist of A place in silence Part 2, currently on the bill, follow in the footsteps of whoever kept his role in Black widow.