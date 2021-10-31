Ellen Pompeo received a millionaire amount for not reporting Patrick Dempsey

The dark secrets surrounding the “Grey’s Anatomy” series continue to emerge.

After the book “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy”, by journalist Lynette Rice began revealing fights and unpleasant details, now also one of its actors, Isaiah Washington, said that the production committed acts of corruption to cover up the abuse of the protagonist, Patrick Dempsey.

During an interview on the “KBLA Talk 1580 Washington” radio show, he pointed out to his former partner Ellen Pompeo that he received $ 5 million under the table not to talk about his co-star’s bad behavior, just as the #MeToo movement it was booming.

Washington was fired from the show after there was a public dispute in which he was accused of using a homophobic slur against his partner TR Knight.

In the book, a screenwriter spoke of a fistfight between Washington and Dempsey, caused by their delays in teasing each other.

“Isaiah, for whatever reason that day, took it the wrong way and left for Patrick. I guess he felt he and the team were disrespected by having to wait. He left for Patrick, pushed him against the wall and he said, ‘You can’t talk to me like you talk to the fagot from TR,’ said screenwriter Harry Weksman.

In this regard, Washington said his comment was taken out of context.

“That Monday is late. Instead of apologizing for it, he faced me in the face and assaulted me three times. Physically. I did what I had to do as a man,” he said.

Washington said he told Dempsey, “You are not going to bother me, you are not going to treat me like a bitch and you are not going to treat me like shit.” Heard about Knight being terrified when Dempsey pushed Kate Walsh against a window, out of anger.

“It went from being a fight, which was never a fight, to me saying something about TR,” Washington said, adding that he was “forced to apologize” to keep his place on the hit show.

It was thus that, as he explained, his partner Ellen Pompeo became “nervous” by the rumor that surrounded other artists of the series, including Washington and Sandra Oh, who said she would never return.

“I couldn’t believe that everyone was more interested in me, in Sandra, and in everyone else than in her.”

He also added that he was not surprised by the revelation that Pompeo disrespected Denzel Washington when he directed an episode of the series in 2016.

“She really thinks she’s good to black people, but she’s not,” said Isaiah, who also singled out Dempsey as being a racist.

“Once I had a conversation with him, he said,” Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe? ” And I said, “Do you really believe it?” And he said “Absolutely”.

