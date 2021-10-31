Eiza González announces that she will be part of the cast of The Three-Body Problem

Eiza Gonzalez he is in the prime of his Hollywood career. He recently announced on his social networks that he would be part of the cast, along with Meryl Streep, of ‘Extrapolations’, the series that deals with climate change, which will be available on Apple TV + and which has been created by the American screenwriter, Scott Z. Burns. Now, the Mexican actress has revealed that she will also participate in ‘Three-Body Problem’, the project of the promoters of ‘Game of Thrones’ which promises to be a resounding success of 2022.

The also model, Eiza Gonzalez, will be the next star of this new project of Netflix, which she herself has defined as ‘The most epic journey of her life’ through her official Instagram account. The platform streaming will be the new channel in which David benioff and DB Weiss they will show their talents to future viewers. The series of ‘The problem of the three bodies’ arises from the trilogy ‘The memory of the Earth’s past’, carried out by the Chinese writer Liu Cixin, in which the story is told that the Earth awaits the attack of a universe made up of a three-body star system.

Eiza Gonzalez has given the news that his followers were waiting. The actress will appear among the list of protagonists of the new series created by David benioff and DB Weiss, who are behind the acclaimed installments of ‘Game of Thrones’. But you will not be alone. In addition to her, in the cast we will find names such as Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Tsai Chin, Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly and Benedict Wong.

Not long ago the Mexican announced that she would join the cast of the series ‘Extrapolations’ and is already sharing with the planet a new interpretation that will be added to the list of successful projects she has had Eiza Gonzalez. Among them are ‘Baby Driver’ (2017) and ‘I Care a Lot’ (2020). We will be waiting, then, to see ‘Ambulance’ (2021), ‘Extrapolations’ and ‘The Three-Body Problem’ (2022).

An outstanding and fruitful career as an actress that seems to have no end, so we are not surprised to witness how she manages to position herself as one of the most coveted women on the Hollywood scene.