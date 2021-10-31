Eight Fashion Supplement Benefits

Few supplements are more controversial than collagen. Become one of the fashionable supplements, many are those who admire the numerous benefits of taking collagen daily, while others warn of the ‘deception’ that this entails.

Controversies aside, the truth is that in recent years, there have been many studies on collagen and its multiple benefits. Some benefits that go far beyond improving the appearance of the skin and strengthening our bones.

What is collagen?

Turned into the most abundant protein in our body, over time, the body loses the ability to synthesize and regenerate it. That affects a large part of our body. And it is that collagen has a great function in our body. It is the main component that we find in the connective tissues of parts such as the skin, tendons, ligaments or nails.

Collagen is responsible for providing structure to these tissues to support body posture. For this reason, many are the experts who assure that, as the years go by, It is necessary to ingest it in the form of a supplement that compensates for its natural loss.

Among other benefits, taking collagen supplements helps improve skin health. Gtres

Are there foods rich in collagen?

Obviously yes. Although there are not many, there are natural foods that contain collagen. We find it in the connective tissues of animals. Therefore, foods such as chicken skin, pork skin, lean meats, fish with Omega 3 fatty acids such as salmon or trout, jellies, eggs, would be considered a source of collagen.

Although it is advisable to include this type of food in our diet, there is some research that ensures that it is difficult for the body to absorb sufficient levels through food. This collagen has to be broken down to become amino acids and peptides. Interestingly, these reports do ensure that supplements, being already decomposed or hydrolyzed, are better absorbed than food.

Collagen supplements

In the last times, the supplement market is gaining followers. The appearance of celebrities who recommend its consumption, admiring the benefits they provide. Well-known faces such as Eva González, Cameron Diaz, Madonna or Jennifer Aniston herself, who is not only passionate about collagen, but is also the creative director of one of the main brands that markets it, Vital Proteins.

Eva González is one of the celebrities who admire the benefits of collagen supplements. Instagram

There are many experts who recommend starting take collagens supplements from the age of 30, age at which natural production declines. We find numerous options for the consumption of these supplements: in the form of capsules, powder or tablets. In addition, in recent years, formulas supplemented with other elements such as magnesium or hyaluronic acid have appeared.

Many experts recommend taking the collagen supplement with some of the meals, and accompanied by foods rich in vitamin C, which, they say, favors absorption by the body.

The benefits of collagen

Although without a doubt, the best known benefit of collagen is related to the skin, which tends to lose elasticity and luminosity, ‘giving us’ beloved and hated wrinkles, many other aids are attributed to the consumption of supplements. Some benefits that range from taking care of the health of our skin and our bones to alleviating joint pain.

Collagen improves skin health, favors elasticity, hydration and resistance of the skin. According to some studies, collagen peptides can delay skin aging, preventing wrinkles and dryness. The supplements will also help the production of other proteins such as elastin and fibrillin.

Help to increase muscle mass : the muscles are made up of a percentage of collagen close to 10%, so it is important to have good levels. Cases have been shown in which the consumption of collagen helps to increase muscle mass in case of loss related to aging.

Collagen is present in the bones, giving structure and strength. Therefore, the loss over time affects bone mass that can lead to diseases such as osteoporosis and other bone disorders.

Relieves joint pain: Several studies have shown that taking collagen supplements helps maintain the integrity of cartilage, the tissue that protects our body's joints. In addition, it helps to relieve joint pain by reducing inflammation.

Also in a great ally of the heart. It provides structure to the arteries that carry blood, so its loss can make them weak and fragile. Many experts have found that taking supplements can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

In recent times, several studies have linked the consumption of collagen with a good intestinal health, ensuring that it helps us treat some intestinal conditions.

Get our nails and hair grow strong and healthy it is also possible thanks to collagen.

it is also possible thanks to collagen. Although there are still no studies to confirm it, many are those who believe that collagen can accelerate metabolism and help us lose weight.