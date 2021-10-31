Dylan Lee made history starting Game 4 of the World Series with the Braves

The rookie left-hander started the first game of his major league career in the Fall Classic against Houston.

Dylan lee, a 27-year-old southpaw from the Atlanta Braves who made his debut in the Big leagues on the final weekend of the regular season, he became the first pitcher to start his first game in the Big Top in a World Series at Game 4 against the Houston Astros this Saturday.

His two regular season appearances in Big leagues are the smallest amount for an opener of the World Series, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The previous mark was six by Marty Bystrom (with the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies against the Kansas City Royals) and Steven Matz (with the 2015 New York Mets, against Kansas City).

Rookie Dylan Lee started his first major league game in Game 4 of the World Series. Getty Images

This was also the first start in more than four years for read, since July 23, 2017, when he pitched five innings for Class A Greensboro against Asheville in a no-decision game.

Despite their 2-1 advantage in the World Series, the Braves They were short on starting pitchers even before Charlie Morton broke his leg in Game 1. Atlanta he’s planning to team relievers in Games 4 and 5 and has Max Fried and Ian Anderson available for possible Games 6 and 7.

Veteran Zack Greinke was commissioned to open with the Astros, hitting eighth.

The 38-year-old right-hander was 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts during the regular season. Greinke has a 7.71 ERA in 2 1/3 innings in two appearances this postseason.

read, a 10th-round pick by Miami in the 2016 amateur draft from Fresno State, was 5-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 34 relief appearances this year for Gwinnett at Triple A. Big leagues on Oct. 1 against the Mets, allowing a hit in the eighth earned inning with the Braves losing by two races.

read then entered the eighth inning the next day with the Braves leading by five runs and allowed a triple by Francisco Lindor and a home run by Michael Conforto.

The rookie has also pitched twice in the postseason. read entered as a relay with Atlanta losing 6-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after five innings in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series and allowing one run in two innings of work, a solo homer by Chris Taylor.

Veteran Zack Greinke was commissioned to start Game 4 for the Houston Astros. Getty Images

read came in relief with two on base and no outs in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday and had 13 pitches to five batters. An inherited running back scored on a ground ball from Yuli Gurriel.