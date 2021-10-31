Dra. Damaris Torres and her humanism in the face of the most difficult cases in dermatology

With 29 years of private practice, the specialist hopes to continue her path against the autoimmune condition.

Dra. Damaris Torres, president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico.

With integrity and dedication for her patients, this is the work done by Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico. A woman who understood that her passion for medicine is a retribution to each patient that it relies on it to fight skin diseases that often do not give up.

He received his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico and has been in practice for more than 29 years, which he has dedicated entirely to offering alternatives to psoriasis patients, who are they victims of rejection due to ignorance of his condition.

Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli (right), together with panel of experts and patients.

For the expert, one of the most important aspects is that the patient can empower themselves with their condition, because as is known, they tend to suffer from low self-esteem, and when trying to hide under clothing they increase the chances of inflammation.

“Not only because of low self-esteem and patients tend to hide or cover themselves with clothes so that no one sees the Psoriasis, but also these same inflammation factors; cytokines, interleukins, cause depression and it is like a loop where depression gives you psoriasis and psoriasis gives you depression”, He expressed.

Another determining factor, according to Dr. Torres Paoli, is stress, which serves as a trigger to exacerbate the dermatological condition, “it is there where the patient despairs and wants an immediate response and there we are, but they must also give their part and abide by medical recommendations ”.

The specialist confessed that many times it is not possible to attend to all the patients, due to the time that each one needs due to their condition and precisely for that reason, she urged patients to be attentive to changes in their skin in order to treat psoriasis in time. .

For the president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico, the first to be educated is the patient himself, to clarify doubts about his treatment and take action to reduce inflammation, itching and lead a normal life.

“The patient has to educate himself, be empowered with education, clarify with his doctor the doubts about the treatment, he has to follow the recommendations, he has to educate his family, friends and those who are at work, seek help in support groups and they feel sad, depressed because their life is not worth living with this condition, they have to seek help from psychologists or psychiatrists. Understand that a positive attitude will help you better control and manage your illness. That you can learn to live with your illness, ”said Dr. Torres Paoli.

The specialist was part of the initiative Let Nothing Stop You from the Medical Sciences Campus and Medicine and Public Health, a space created to educate and create awareness regarding a condition that is not contagious.

“Psoriasis is a chronic, immune, inflammatory and inherited disease. Usually if we have a family member who has psoriasis, we have a high probability of developing it as well ”, he explained.

For that reason, he specified that the stigma regarding these patients must be a thing of the past, since medicine has specified that it is not contagious, additionally the impact in Puerto Rico is little compared to the total population.

“It occurs in 2 to 3% of the population and it is very important, psoriasis is not contagious. It usually comes out between 15 and 35 years old, but there is another population that comes out after 50, although we can see it at any age and in children as well, ”he said.