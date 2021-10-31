Dr. Mario World says goodbye with this emotional message – Nintenderos

Thanks for playing Dr. Mario World.

The Dr. Mario World service will end on Monday, November 1, 2021.

We want to warmly thank everyone who has enjoyed the game since its journey began on July 10, 2019.

Date and time for the end of the service:

Monday, November 1, 2021 at 06:00 (UTC)

Also note that the purchase of diamonds will no longer be possible as of Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

■ After the end of the service

If you start Dr. Mario World after the service has ended, a notification about the end of the service will be displayed and you will not be able to play the game.

You will have the possibility to look back and see your player history in “Memories of Dr. Mario World”, a page that will be available after the end of the service.

In order to enable the “Dr. Mario World Memories” service, part of your player history will be stored on the server so that it can be used on that service.

If you want to delete your player history, you can delete your save data in the game via “Clear save data”.

■ More information about the end of service

Check the game notifications for other processes that will take place in connection with the end of the service.