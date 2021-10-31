Donald Trump attended Game 4 of the 2021 World Series between Braves and Astros

Donald Trump was in a suite at Truist Park and even performed the ‘Tomahwak Chop’, an arm movement involved in controversy

Former United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended Game 4 of the World Series between Astros and Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta and they were even caught on video performing the ‘Tomahawk Chop’, a traditional arm movement among fans of the franchise, which has recently raised controversy for evoking Native Americans.

“I hope to be at the World Series in Atlanta tonight,” Trump said hours earlier in a statement, adding that, along with the former first lady, they wanted a beautiful evening watching two great teams. “

The former president of the United States reappeared publicly in game 4 of the World Series. Getty Images

According to information from USA Today, Donald Trump did not sit with the MLB team or officials, but was given a space of his own.

“Donald Trump called MLB and wanted to attend the game (…) We were quite surprised. Of course, we said yes,” CEO Terry McGuirk told the aforementioned outlet. “

The last MLB event Donald Trump attended was Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Nationals and Astros in Wahsington DC On that occasion, the crowd booed him and chanted “lock him up.”, when he appeared on the stadium screens to salute the veterans.