Does Katy Perry recreate The Beatles song?

The famous singer is back and what better than with a version very in her style of a classic by the Beatles, then Katy Perry has released ‘All You Need is Love’, a cover to the Liverpool quartet, which also seeks to help a non-profit organization.

The Californian artist reappears after having published ‘Smile‘, her fifth record material, which would have been released during the pandemic, in 2020, which would mark the disruption in the depression that, according to the singer, would have afflicted her during the last years of her career, so it is clear that there has been an important evolution in the interpreter of ‘Roar’.

From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a Mark Romanek-directed holiday campaign ❄️ dreams do come true! And @Gap is also helping to make dreams come true for @ baby2baby 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/VnGe37q5Ik – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 25, 2021

And to show the above, Katy Perry has released ‘All You Need Is Love’, which in addition to pleasantly surprise us with the cover of a historical musical piece by the BeatlesIt is a song that also seeks to promote an advertising campaign to help children in poverty.

Kate Hudson, real name of the Californian, has revealed that during her childhood she would have worked for GAP, the famous clothing store, where she also ‘All You Need Is Love’ It would be one of the songs that he would listen to the most at that time, so he recognizes that preparing the tribute to the quartet of Liverpool, It has been a challenge, in the same way, she accepts that it has been a pleasant coincidence that the company that saw her start, was part of this campaign for charitable purposes.

Besides that we can already enjoy this cover on all streaming platforms, Katy Perry has announced that a dollar will be allocated for each reproduction achieved in its version of ‘All you Need Is Love’.