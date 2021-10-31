Differences between white vinegar and apple cider vinegar, learn to identify them

It may be that the words “Apple cider vinegar” and “White vinegar“Have appeared when you were investigating how clean up a difficult surface or even to cure an ailment; however, both ingredients are very different from each other and have specific qualities. Therefore, today we are going to explain to you what is the difference between each one so that you understand how you can use them.

Vinegar has an interesting history. Traces of its use have been found in Egyptian urns from around 3000 BC. C., and the Babylonian scrolls mention the use of vinegar as a condiment and preservative even earlier, around 5000 BC In Greece a drink made from a mixture of water, vinegar and honey was called “oxycrata” and kept in special vases. called oxides. Even the Bible notes that Roman soldiers offered vinegar to Christ at the crucifixion.

Present in so many moments in history and with different purposes, vinegar can be a very useful tool, but learning how to make the best use of it, you need to know better everything that its own nature offers depending on the variety.

Differences between types of vinegar

White vinegar:

The most obvious difference between the two is their color. White vinegar, also sometimes called distilled or spirit vinegar, is clear

White vinegar is obtained from the fermentation of ethyl alcohol, and then diluted with water. That is why its flavor is quite acidic. In fact, in a standard way it contains 4 to 7% acetic acid and 93 to 96% water. For this reason, it is excellent for pickling vegetables, cooking and baking; although it also has antimicrobial properties and is a great household cleaner and disinfectant.

Apple cider vinegar:

For its part, apple cider vinegar is brown in color and often cloudy, thanks to the fact that it is made from apple juice or fruit pulp. This provides vinegar with digestive enzymes and good gut bacteria that are good for your digestive system.

Speaking of the level of acidity, it should be noted that it has 5% to 6% acetic acid and 95% to 94% water, since it is made by crushing apples, extracting the liquid and then going through a fermentation process of Two steps.

In your kitchen you can use it as a dressing, marinade and for vinaigrettes, it can also add a little to your diet to help with a variety of conditions, such as weight loss, heart health and dandruff.