Diego Lainez reveals the reason why he did not change shirt with Lionel Messi

Diego lainez has confessed more than once his admiration for Lionel Messi. In March 2019, the Mexican footballer shared an image on social networks, where he is seen with the Argentine after a duel between Betis and Barcelona.

More than two years later, Lainez remembered the experience having played against one of the best in history: “My favorite player since I was little is Messi. I grew up watching him play. It is very nice to have been in this time and to play against him sometimes, “he said in an interview with ESPN.

In addition, the former America confessed the reason why he did not ask Messi for a change of shirt: “I’m not so much about asking for t-shirts, with anyone. I’m sorry to ask. I change with the Mexicans, with everyone I’ve played against. “

That time was the first time Lainez faced Messi. The Mexican played 22 minutes in the Blaugrana 1-4 win, with a double included from the South American.

